The best laptop-friendly totes that actually fit your whole life

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After years of trial and error, I feel like I can finally spot a good work bag – and the top shelf of my closet, packed with well-worn totes, is a testament to that. Also, worth mentioning right off the bat, that I am strictly a tote person. I’m just not a backpack-to-work gal, though I don’t judge those who are.

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A truly great work tote needs to be roomy enough for a laptop, your lunch and whatever else you might be lugging around. It should be neutral enough to complement most of your wardrobe. And lightweight for easy carrying and equipped with a comfy strap so you can easily navigate a crowded train or dash to back-to-back meetings.

Practicality’s also key. You want pockets – both hidden and visible – for stray jewellery, keys and anything else you need to grab at a moment’s notice. Finally, it needs to be sturdy enough to last for years, even on rainy days, so you can’t constantly be forced to repurchase.

When it comes to finding the right work bag, really, you need a checklist. Here, I’m sharing everything I’ve learnt in my 15 years of on-the-ground research, so you can find the exact work tote that works for your daily life.

We need a bag that fits it all! Image: Getty

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What makes a great laptop bag?

Before buying any bag, I always try to picture how it’ll fit into my life. Will it hold what I need for its intended purpose – a night out, a workday or an overnight stay? Will it blend in well with what I’m wearing? And, importantly, do I actually like it enough to wear it repeatedly?

With work bags, though, the stakes are a bit higher since it’s the bag you’ll likely use most often. As I mentioned, comfort is crucial – it needs to feel good on your shoulder during a potentially 10-hour day. It also needs to be durable enough to withstand years of daily wear and tear. Ideally, it should be made from materials that are water-resistant and fade-proof so the bag can handle unexpected downpours or intense summer sun.

Secure closures – like zippers or strong magnets – are another must-have feature. They’ll ensure your belongings are secure, as well as keep the elements out. Interior padding’s also ideal to protect your laptop from accidental drops and everyday bumps. And, of course, the price matters too – it has to be within your budget.

How big does a work tote really need to be?

Laptop sizes typically range from 13 to 16 inches, which is about 33 to 41 cm. To ensure the computer slides in and out easily, but is still snug inside, look for a work bag that’s about an inch (2.5 cm) wider than your laptop.

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Because I use a separate laptop sleeve and am perpetually contemplating upgrading my tech, my own work totes vary in size. Some of my favourites are much larger than my current laptop, meaning it doesn’t fit snugly – though I should note this hasn’t caused any damage or dents so far.

Which features matter most?

Really, the features that matter most in a workbag depend on your specific daily routine and commute. That said, if you’re looking for a baseline, here’s a checklist of the key elements to look for:

Ample storage capacity

Compartments or pockets

Secure closures

Lightweight design

Durable, high-quality material

Weather-proof exterior

Versatile style and colour

The best laptop-friendly totes to shop now

With all this in mind, here’s an edit of the work bags I own and swear by, alongside a handful currently sitting at the top of my wishlist.

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $895 at Coach This particular shoulder bag’s a permanent fixture on my wishlist, though I’m still deciding between the Black and Brown colours. I love that the generous 12.5-inch (32cm) handle drop allows it to drape easily over your shoulder or sit in the crook of your arm. shop now

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Longchamp Le Pliage Original L Tote $310 at The Iconic A classic work bag! I’ve had this bag in Black for a decade. It’s lightweight and foldable, crafted from a water-resistant recycled canvas. The leather, handles and matching top flap ensure it still looks polished and office-appropriate. It features two interior slip pockets, a zip top and a snap closure to keep everything securely sealed. shop now

DeMellier The New York $1,193 at DeMellier The Black Small Grain version of this tote is another on my wishlist. Made from buttery Italian grain leather with gold-plated hardware, it features protective metal feet and a secure internal zip. I love the architectural, triangular folds, which let the bag keep its shape even when it’s empty. Fun fact: Emily Blunt, Olivia Palermo and Reese Witherspoon are all fans of the brand. shop now

Cuyana Classic Easy Tote $448 at Cuyana I only recently discovered Cuyana, a San Francisco-based bag brand that sources its leather from heritage tanneries in Tuscany. I’ve been eyeing their Classic Easy Tote in Mocha or Black. To maximise its utility, I’d pair it with their System Organiser Pouch add-on to hold my phone, keys, wallet and, if I’m bringing it out, camera. shop now

Maison De Sabre The Snap Soft Tote $479 at The Iconic I’ve had this full-grain leather tote in black for five years, and, even today, I instantly feel chic when I put it on. I like that it has a simple design with only a small logo near the two top handles, which I wear over one shoulder. I keep jewellery and cards inside the pocket, so they stay safe. It comes in a zippered top-style too, but I prefer the magnetic closure. shop now

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July Everyday Large Tote $185 at July If you’re after a canvas-crafted work tote, I’d go with this one from July, a Melbourne-based brand that saw a gap in the market for sleek yet affordable luggage and has since expanded into selling bags too. This tote is surprisingly roomy inside, with a laptop sleeve and detachable drink bottle holder. It also has an external pocket and a top zip closure so you can keep everything safe inside. shop now

Our editor’s verdict

If I had to whittle this list down to just three work bag recommendations, I’d suggest investing in the Longchamp Le Pliage Original Tote (a decade of personal use is proof enough), the DeMellier The New York for its ultra-chic architectural silhouette and the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 for its timeless versatility – it’ll never go out of style.