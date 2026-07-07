What actually fits inside? Real women road-test 4 functional bags (including a celeb favourite)

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If there’s one thing I can’t stand falling for, it’s a bag that looks absolutely gorgeous online but ends up being entirely impractical in real life.

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It has happened to me more times than I care to admit. But on the bright side, those shopping missteps mean I’ve gotten much better at spotting a truly functional everyday bag—one that can effortlessly carry both me and my essentials through a busy day.

From my trusty, viral Uniqlo round shoulder bag to my recent obsession, the Coach Brooklyn 39, I now have a tight rotation of daily options that I reach for more than any others.

And I’m not the only one who has grown tired of “ludicrously small” micro-purses.

I asked the New Idea editorial team to share the exact bags they rely on for office days, quick supermarket runs, and everything in between. Together, we put celebrity-favourite silhouettes to the ultimate test to see what actually fits inside.

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Bella Hadid with the Coach Brooklyn 39 bag. Image: Getty

Why function matters more than ever

For the past few years, the fashion industry has tried to convince us that micro-bags are a permanent fixture. But unless your daily life consists entirely of valet parking and carrying nothing but a single credit card and a lip gloss, micro-bags are a logistical nightmare.

As routines have shifted back to hybrid office schedules, post-work gym sessions, and multi-stop weekend errands, our collective tolerance for impractical accessories has evaporated. We need our bags to perform.

A truly functional bag should protect your technology, distribute weight evenly across your shoulder to prevent posture strain, and allow you to find your car keys in under ten seconds without dumping the entire contents onto the pavement. When a bag fails on these structural fronts, it ends up sitting at the back of the wardrobe, regardless of how famous its original trendsetter is.

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What we tested

Between the four of us, we tested our daily bags to see how much—and what exactly—they could fit inside. We packed them with everything from our laptops and water bottles to the random daily essentials you need to survive a full day on the run.

The bags and what actually fits inside

Coach Brooklyn 39 $895 at Coach Chanelle, shopping editor: “She’s big, but she’s absolutely chic. I love the Coach Brooklyn bag for several reasons: it is so incredibly roomy inside. I can easily fit my laptop, an umbrella, a water bottle, and my everyday purse with space to spare.” “Not only that, but the single wide strap means it sits perfectly on my shoulder without painfully digging in, and it manages to keep its sleek shape without bulging out even when it’s packed completely full.” “Oh, and it also helps that it has the ultimate tick of approval from Miss Bella Hadid—meaning I know I look completely put-together, even when I’m just running to work.” shop now

Edna Tote Bag $149 at Charles & Keith Stephanie, senior lifestyle content producer: “I’ve been on the hunt for a trusty work bag, and this Charles & Keith tote ticks every box. It fits everything from my laptop to my lunchbox, is spacious yet stylish, and has a timeless silhouette that goes with almost everything in my wardrobe. Easily one of the best purchases I’ve made!” “It has an adjustable strap for versatility and comes with a small matching zip pouch so all those smaller essentials like keys, AirPods, and lip balms don’t get lost. The soft structure also makes it comfortable to carry, and I’m always surprised by how many things I can fit inside.” shop now

Calvin Klein Woven Tote Bag $173.40 $289 at Myer Belad, lifestyle content producer: “When it comes to the bags I’m constantly reaching for when heading out the door, I have a major weakness for classic totes – especially ones like this black, woven tote bag from Calvin Klein. The beauty of a tote bag is that it’s almost always practical (which is a non-negotiable for an organised Virgo like me) and yet still so effortlessly chic.” “I always give a bag brownie points for having an internal zip pocket (which this one has) as it’s often something that you don’t appreciate until you’re left without one. For me personally, that little pocket is especially favourable when I’m rummaging through the bottom of my (aways packed to the brim) bag for my house keys in the dark. The magnetic closure at the top is smooth.” “It fits seamlessly into my day-to-day routine, with ample storage for essentials like my MacBook, my travel makeup kit, and of course, my favourite snacks for when I’m feeling peckish on the commute home from the office. Plus, the woven texture is such a fun way to elevate any simple outfit I’ve chucked on at 6am when I’m half asleep.” shop now

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Iris Double Zip Work Tote $299.50 $599 at Oroton Briannah, digital content producer: “When it comes to a handbag, I want it to do it all – be a decent size, have plenty of space, be secure and also stylish. When I look for a bag, I always consider if my essentials can be evenly distributed once inside, and that everything has a place without me scrambling for my wallet or keys, which become buried at the bottom. So pockets are incredibly important. A go-to brand for me is Oroton, because I think they value practicality without compromising on style.” “I have a smaller version similar to this Iris Double Zip tote, which fits the essentials – phone, wallet, keys, sanitiser, lip balm, pens, a notebook, power ban, sunnies, earphones, and my travel sunscreen. I do love the idea of this tote, however, because it would also allow me to fit my water bottle, and whilst having chic handles, also has the option for a crossbody strap, which is perfect when I do my hour-long bus and train commute to work.” shop now

Which bag was most practical?

When we look strictly at utility for a busy daily routine, the Oroton Iris Double Zip Work Tote stands out for its structural organisation.

The distinct double-zip compartments create dedicated, secure zones that keep a laptop and tech completely isolated from things like water bottles or lunchboxes, ensuring everything stays upright and exactly where you put it. Plus, having both structural top handles and a longer crossbody strap gives you great flexibility during long train or bus commutes when you need to navigate platforms hands-free.

Which bag was most stylish?

For an effortless look that instantly elevates whatever outfit you threw on while half-asleep at 6 AM, the Coach Brooklyn 39 wins on pure style. There is a reason it has the Bella Hadid tick of approval.

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The natural grain leather gives it a fluid, premium drape that looks incredibly chic whether it’s lightly packed or stuffed to the brim. It perfectly captures that highly coveted “quiet luxury” aesthetic, managing to look like a high-fashion statement piece while secretly doing all the heavy lifting of a giant commuter tote.

Our final verdict

If you are looking for a reliable, hard-working piece that offers genuine value for money, excellent material longevity, and superb comfort, the Coach Brooklyn 39 is our top recommendation.

It honours the reality of a busy, modern lifestyle by easily accommodating both a full-sized laptop and a large water bottle, without sacrificing its beautiful slouchy aesthetic or punishing your shoulders.