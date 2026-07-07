“It would be a mistake”: Mary and Margrethe face off over Prince Christian’s engagement plans

Prince Christian and Emma Nygaard Fritzen’s two-year romance is still going strong; however, his plans to propose have hit a roadblock as his mother and grandmother continue to argue over whether the couple are too young.

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The pair have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight since they were photographed kissing at the Smukfest music festival last August.

Despite concerns that they have parted ways, they recently reunited at a student party before he serves as a platoon commander in the Royal Guard next month.

Queen Mary and Queen Margrethe can’t agree. (Credit: Getty)

An insider tells New Idea that the pair are going strong, but the potential proposal plans have caused a stir.

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“Margrethe is absolutely encouraging of the couple getting formally engaged and thinks Emma, with a bit of monarch training, will become a wonderful Queen for Denmark,” the source exclusively shares.

The source continues to allege that Queen Mary of Denmark, on the other hand, has other ideas.

“However, Mary’s convinced they’re both still too young and would like them to experience more of the world before tying themselves to a royal marriage,” they continue.

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“She was 31 when she got engaged, while Margrethe was 26, so they both have their own personal experience they believe to be superior; however, Margrethe thinks it would be a mistake to let Christian sow his wild oats before settling down, like she did with his father – a decision that would result in her early abdication.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Who is Emma Nygaard?

Danish-born Emma graduated from the University of Sydney, and her father is a partner of the influential consulting firm, McKinsey & Company.

While she is in well-connected circles, another insider told New Idea that she has been “taking various studies and training” to settle into royal life.

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“Mary’s been phenomenal with her because she knows exactly how overwhelming it can be. Christian and Emma are very much in love and have been for some time,” they revealed.

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