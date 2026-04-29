EXCLUSIVE: The REAL reason behind Prince Christian’s girlfriend’s absence from public life

Prince Christian of Denmark raised eyebrows last summer when he was snapped sharing a passionate kiss with Emma Nygaard.

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The heir apparent, 20, was seen smooching the Danish University of Sydney graduate, 21, without a care in the world at music festival Smukfest, but little has been seen of her since.

Despite reports at the time suggesting they had been seriously dating for over a year, royal fans were left scratchnig their heads when she all but vanished from public life.

Now, New Idea can reveal that there is a telling reason for her absence: it’s a classic Royal move to protect potential newcomers to the family sanctum.

While Emma still has an Instagram profile, it is set to private, and it’s all to protect her from public attention as she quietly gets used to Royal life.

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Prince Christian is said to be getting serious with his girlfriend, Emma Nygaard. (Credit: Instagram)

“This sudden silence is classic royal protocol when a romantic partner is viewed as serious, and it’s clear the press has stepped away from Emma and her family,” our source dishes.

“Already she’s been given the Royal approval after being invited to Isabella’s 18th birthday. Being included in a family-only event is a huge sign Mary and Frederik sees her as more than a casual girlfriend.”

In fact, things are said to be so serious between Christian and Emma that she’s believed to be taking ‘princess lessons’ to prepare her for the responsibilities she might one day adopt.

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“She’s been taking various studies and training of her own to make sure she knows exactly what she’s getting into,” our source continues.

“Mary’s been phenomenal with her because she knows exactly how overwhelming it can be. Christian and Emma are very much in love and have been for some time.”

Tasmanian-born Mary was an “outsider” herself before marrying into the Danish monarchy, having worked in advertising before meeting King Frederik at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

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“Mary will have taken [Emma] under her wing. She knows how it feels to be an outsider – it’s incredibly daunting ‘on the other side’,” our source explains.

“Emma comes from a well-connected family, but Royalty is another level and any Crown Princess needs to not only completely understand royal life, protocol, security, and public duty, but lead by example.”

“Don’t expect a peep from the Danish press about it, but Christian and Emma are still very happy and in love – and spending every spare moment they can together. He’s smitten.”

Frederik and Mary kept their own relationship quiet for more than a year before making things public, and they are said to be keen to give Christian the same privilege.

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Christian and Emma have remained out of the public eye as they navigate their relationship. (Credit: Getty)

“Mary and Fred dated for over a year before going public, with him flying secretly into Australia to see her without anyone knowing,” our insider adds.

“When it did come out in November 2001, she moved to Copenhagen, via Paris, where she had her own ‘princess training’, including learning how to speak Dutch.”

“The Danish royals and the press gave them the space until the relationship was more established, so it’s safe to assume they’ll adopt the same methods with their own children, especially Christian, whose wife will one day be Queen of Denmark.”

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Danish media previously reported that Emma and Christian met through shared friends, and they both attended classes at Ordrup Gymnasium high school in Copenhagen.

Emma’s father is a partner of McKinsey & Company, an influential strategic consulting firm.

Read all about their relationship here.

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