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“Incredibly proud”: Princess Isabella praised by Danish royal family as she marks new chapter

She's taking the next step as a royal.
justine harkness
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Princess Isabella has officially started her military training, with one source telling New Idea that her family think she’s turning into a “wonderful role model” for Denmark.

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The young royal began her 11-month service on August 3 with the  Guard Hussar Regiment at Antvorskov Barracks.

On the day of her arrival, she was photographed in a brown suede jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and boots, carrying a backpack.

A royal insider tells New Idea that her parents, Queen Mary and King Frederik, are “incredibly proud” of their eldest daughter.

Princess Isabella of Denmark arriving at military training
Princess Isabella was photographed arriving to start her military training. (Credit: MEGA)
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“She’s truly one of the great joys in their lives. She’s following right in the footsteps of Christian and of course her dad, who has always taken his own military duties very seriously,” the insider reveals to us.

The 19-year-old is one of the first women in Denmark to complete the newly extended program, which was originally four months long.

The change was made in July 2025.

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Before this, conscription just applied to men deemed physically fit over the age of 18.

Her training, which comes after she graduated from high school in June, also marks almost 18 months since Christian trained at the same barracks.

Like him, the Princess of Denmark has also turned down being paid the salary and daily allowances that other recruits receive.

Princess Isabella of Denmark
The Danish royal family are proud of Isabella’s efforts. (Credit: Getty)
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New Idea understands that her decision not to be paid has earned her more respect from the family, with her grandmother, Queen Margrethe, being “particularly impressed”.

“They see it as her showing real commitment and maturity,” the source continues.

“Mary, Frederik and even Christian have been quietly supportive of Bella every step of the way – she’s turning out to be a wonderful role model for the Danish people.”

During her stint, she will complete five months of basic training and then six months of operational service.

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justine harkness
Justine Harkness Freelance Contributor

For 30 years, Justine Harkness has been a leading entertainment journalist, with 15 years embedded in the heart of the Los Angeles celebrity scene. She has covered major showbiz stories across Sydney, London, and LA for outlets including OK! (US and UK), Star, Heat, Closer, The Sun, In Touch, The National Enquirer, and many more, plus guest appearances on BBC Radio, Sky News, and various UK TV entertainment specials. Thanks to her extensive network, her career highlights include breaking major exclusives, such as the news of Jennifer Lopez’s twins and Johnny Depp’s affair with Amber Heard. From the weddings of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli to interviewing Lionel Richie at home, Justine has covered the biggest names and moments in entertainment. With a BA in English Literature, Justine started work as a statistician in the Channel 9 cricket commentary box for three seasons, before landing a job on Australia’s enfante terrible ‘NW’ magazine as a sub-editor. With London calling, she would spend 15 years in the UK, the highlights of which included sitting next to Sting at Madonna’s West End debut in London and shaking Zara Phillips’ hand at a ball. Now based in Santa Monica, where she lives with her musical genius teenage son, Justine loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty, fashion, and the stories that captivate audiences worldwide.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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