“Incredibly proud”: Princess Isabella praised by Danish royal family as she marks new chapter

Princess Isabella has officially started her military training, with one source telling New Idea that her family think she’s turning into a “wonderful role model” for Denmark.

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The young royal began her 11-month service on August 3 with the Guard Hussar Regiment at Antvorskov Barracks.

On the day of her arrival, she was photographed in a brown suede jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and boots, carrying a backpack.

A royal insider tells New Idea that her parents, Queen Mary and King Frederik, are “incredibly proud” of their eldest daughter.

Princess Isabella was photographed arriving to start her military training. (Credit: MEGA)

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“She’s truly one of the great joys in their lives. She’s following right in the footsteps of Christian and of course her dad, who has always taken his own military duties very seriously,” the insider reveals to us.

The 19-year-old is one of the first women in Denmark to complete the newly extended program, which was originally four months long.

The change was made in July 2025.

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Before this, conscription just applied to men deemed physically fit over the age of 18.

Her training, which comes after she graduated from high school in June, also marks almost 18 months since Christian trained at the same barracks.

Like him, the Princess of Denmark has also turned down being paid the salary and daily allowances that other recruits receive.

The Danish royal family are proud of Isabella’s efforts. (Credit: Getty)

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New Idea understands that her decision not to be paid has earned her more respect from the family, with her grandmother, Queen Margrethe, being “particularly impressed”.

“They see it as her showing real commitment and maturity,” the source continues.

“Mary, Frederik and even Christian have been quietly supportive of Bella every step of the way – she’s turning out to be a wonderful role model for the Danish people.”

During her stint, she will complete five months of basic training and then six months of operational service.

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