“Incredibly proud”: Princess Isabella praised by Danish royal family as she marks new chapter

Princess Isabella has officially started her military training, with one source telling New Idea that her family think she’s turning into a “wonderful role model” for Denmark.
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The young royal began her 11-month service on August 3 with the Guard Hussar Regiment at Antvorskov Barracks.
On the day of her arrival, she was photographed in a brown suede jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and boots, carrying a backpack.
A royal insider tells New Idea that her parents, Queen Mary and King Frederik, are “incredibly proud” of their eldest daughter.
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“She’s truly one of the great joys in their lives. She’s following right in the footsteps of Christian and of course her dad, who has always taken his own military duties very seriously,” the insider reveals to us.
The 19-year-old is one of the first women in Denmark to complete the newly extended program, which was originally four months long.
For 30 years, Justine Harkness has been a leading entertainment journalist, with 15 years embedded in the heart of the Los Angeles celebrity scene. She has covered major showbiz stories across Sydney, London, and LA for outlets including OK! (US and UK), Star, Heat, Closer, The Sun, In Touch, The National Enquirer, and many more, plus guest appearances on BBC Radio, Sky News, and various UK TV entertainment specials. Thanks to her extensive network, her career highlights include breaking major exclusives, such as the news of Jennifer Lopez’s twins and Johnny Depp’s affair with Amber Heard. From the weddings of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli to interviewing Lionel Richie at home, Justine has covered the biggest names and moments in entertainment. With a BA in English Literature, Justine started work as a statistician in the Channel 9 cricket commentary box for three seasons, before landing a job on Australia’s enfante terrible ‘NW’ magazine as a sub-editor. With London calling, she would spend 15 years in the UK, the highlights of which included sitting next to Sting at Madonna’s West End debut in London and shaking Zara Phillips’ hand at a ball. Now based in Santa Monica, where she lives with her musical genius teenage son, Justine loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty, fashion, and the stories that captivate audiences worldwide.
Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV, art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.
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