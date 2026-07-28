Mary’s worst fears realised as Christian follows in Frederik’s footsteps

Queen Mary is reportedly becoming worried about her son, Prince Christian, after footage emerged of him letting his hair down at the Musik i Lejet Music Festival.

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The young royal was seen at the music festival in Copenhagen, dancing, catching up with friends, and speaking with women. In one video, he was seen hugging three women.

A royal insider tells New Idea that it has left his mother reeling.

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark was seen enjoying a music festival over the summer break, but it has allegedly left Queen Mary reeling. (Credit: Kongehuset)

“Mary’s furious,” the source claims.

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“She’s long fought hard against both Frederik and his mother Margrethe for Christian to have his freedoms and live as normal a life as possible before his entire world is taken over by the Crown – and sadly he might have blown it with his wild partying at the Musik i Lejet festival.”

The source continues to claim that his partying also allegedly “upset” his girlfriend, Emma Nygaard, who seems “completely humiliated”. She was allegedly not at the music festival with him, which raised eyebrows.

“Mary’s worried Christian’s taken an inch and gone a mile with her trust in him,” the source continues, adding that she’s “deeply concerned” that he’s following in his father’s footsteps.

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Before Mary and Frederik tied the knot, the then Prince earned a reputation for his partying. (Credit: Getty)

Before King Frederik married the Australian, he was labelled the “party Prince” in the 1990s because of his love of fast cars and thrill-seeking.

The source also claims that the Danish royal family is “disappointed” with Christian’s stunt, with some being concerned that Mary’s desire for her children to have as normal a childhood as possible has been “too soft”.

While Christian was filmed making the most of the summer break, he is set to resume his training with the Danish Armed Forces in August, following his appointment as a Second Lieutenant in June, 2026.

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