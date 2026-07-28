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Home Royals Queen Mary

Mary’s worst fears realised as Christian follows in Frederik’s footsteps

Party Prince 2.0?
justine harkness
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Queen Mary is reportedly becoming worried about her son, Prince Christian, after footage emerged of him letting his hair down at the Musik i Lejet Music Festival.

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The young royal was seen at the music festival in Copenhagen, dancing, catching up with friends, and speaking with women. In one video, he was seen hugging three women.

A royal insider tells New Idea that it has left his mother reeling.

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark
Crown Prince Christian of Denmark was seen enjoying a music festival over the summer break, but it has allegedly left Queen Mary reeling. (Credit: Kongehuset)

“Mary’s furious,” the source claims.

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“She’s long fought hard against both Frederik and his mother Margrethe for Christian to have his freedoms and live as normal a life as possible before his entire world is taken over by the Crown – and sadly he might have blown it with his wild partying at the Musik i Lejet festival.”

The source continues to claim that his partying also allegedly “upset” his girlfriend, Emma Nygaard, who seems “completely humiliated”. She was allegedly not at the music festival with him, which raised eyebrows.

“Mary’s worried Christian’s taken an inch and gone a mile with her trust in him,” the source continues, adding that she’s “deeply concerned” that he’s following in his father’s footsteps.

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queen mary king frederik
Before Mary and Frederik tied the knot, the then Prince earned a reputation for his partying. (Credit: Getty)

Before King Frederik married the Australian, he was labelled the “party Prince” in the 1990s because of his love of fast cars and thrill-seeking.

The source also claims that the Danish royal family is “disappointed” with Christian’s stunt, with some being concerned that Mary’s desire for her children to have as normal a childhood as possible has been “too soft”.

While Christian was filmed making the most of the summer break, he is set to resume his training with the Danish Armed Forces in August, following his appointment as a Second Lieutenant in June, 2026.

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justine harkness
Justine Harkness Freelance Contributor

For 30 years, Justine Harkness has been a leading entertainment journalist, with 15 years embedded in the heart of the Los Angeles celebrity scene. She has covered major showbiz stories across Sydney, London, and LA for outlets including OK! (US and UK), Star, Heat, Closer, The Sun, In Touch, The National Enquirer, and many more, plus guest appearances on BBC Radio, Sky News, and various UK TV entertainment specials. Thanks to her extensive network, her career highlights include breaking major exclusives, such as the news of Jennifer Lopez’s twins and Johnny Depp’s affair with Amber Heard. From the weddings of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli to interviewing Lionel Richie at home, Justine has covered the biggest names and moments in entertainment. With a BA in English Literature, Justine started work as a statistician in the Channel 9 cricket commentary box for three seasons, before landing a job on Australia’s enfante terrible ‘NW’ magazine as a sub-editor. With London calling, she would spend 15 years in the UK, the highlights of which included sitting next to Sting at Madonna’s West End debut in London and shaking Zara Phillips’ hand at a ball. Now based in Santa Monica, where she lives with her musical genius teenage son, Justine loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty, fashion, and the stories that captivate audiences worldwide.

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