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Home ROYALS Queen Mary

Queen Mary gets stern warning on first public appearance after father’s death

There was an awkward moment.
kate dennett
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Queen Mary has made her first public appearance since the death of her father.

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Mary has been battling her grief since her beloved father, Professor John Dalgleish Donaldson, died at the age of 84 in Tasmania earlier this month.

She emerged for her first royal duty on Thursday, April 16, poignantly ditching her signature vibrant colour palette for a dark navy ensemble, in reflection of her mourning.

Mary stepped out alongside her husband, King Frederik, to celebrate the 86th birthday of his mother, Queen Margrethe.

Queen Mary
Queen Mary has made her first public appearance since her father’s death. (Credit: Getty)
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They were also joined by Margrethe’s sister, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, as they waved to the public during the brief photo opportunity.

They were photographed arriving at Fredensborg Palace to attend a concert by the Royal Life Guards Music Corps to mark the occasion.

However, an awkward moment was caught on camera, with Hello! claiming that Mary received quite the royal telling off on the day.

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While they waved at the crowds, Margrethe’s pet dachshund, Tilia, came bounding over, with Mary bending down to give her a quick pat on the head.

However, Margrethe seemingly warned her away from the gesture, shaking her head and saying a few words, prompting Mary to stop.

Queen Mary
However, at one moment, Mary was seemingly told off for patting Queen Margrethe’s dog. (Credit: Getty)

According to Hello!, Margrethe said, “I don’t think now is the correct time for that.”

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Frederik laughed in response while Mary returned to standing bolt upright, before the group all headed into the Palace together.

Frederik and Mary acceded to the throne in 2024 when Margrethe abdicated.

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kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

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