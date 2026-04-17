Queen Mary gets stern warning on first public appearance after father’s death

Queen Mary has made her first public appearance since the death of her father.

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Mary has been battling her grief since her beloved father, Professor John Dalgleish Donaldson, died at the age of 84 in Tasmania earlier this month.

She emerged for her first royal duty on Thursday, April 16, poignantly ditching her signature vibrant colour palette for a dark navy ensemble, in reflection of her mourning.

Mary stepped out alongside her husband, King Frederik, to celebrate the 86th birthday of his mother, Queen Margrethe.

Queen Mary has made her first public appearance since her father’s death. (Credit: Getty)

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They were also joined by Margrethe’s sister, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, as they waved to the public during the brief photo opportunity.

They were photographed arriving at Fredensborg Palace to attend a concert by the Royal Life Guards Music Corps to mark the occasion.

However, an awkward moment was caught on camera, with Hello! claiming that Mary received quite the royal telling off on the day.

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While they waved at the crowds, Margrethe’s pet dachshund, Tilia, came bounding over, with Mary bending down to give her a quick pat on the head.

However, Margrethe seemingly warned her away from the gesture, shaking her head and saying a few words, prompting Mary to stop.

However, at one moment, Mary was seemingly told off for patting Queen Margrethe’s dog. (Credit: Getty)

According to Hello!, Margrethe said, “I don’t think now is the correct time for that.”

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Frederik laughed in response while Mary returned to standing bolt upright, before the group all headed into the Palace together.

Frederik and Mary acceded to the throne in 2024 when Margrethe abdicated.

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