Who is Prince Christian’s girlfriend? Meet Emma Nygaard

It was the photo that set the rumour mill into overdrive: Prince Christian of Denmark snapped passionately kissing a 21-year-old blonde at a music festival.

The woman in question was Emma Nygaard, a University of Sydney graduate who was pictured cupping her hands around the t-shirt-clad prince’s face as they smooched without a care in the world.

Emma Nygaard shared an image of herself kissing Prince Christian. (Credit: Instagram)

Danish entertainment site Billed Bladet reported that the pair attended Smukfest – a music festival in Skanderborg, Denmark, together in August 2025.

Emma shared the image to her own Instagram account before deleting it shortly afterwards, amid reports she and Christian, 19, have been dating for as long as a year.

Emma Nygaard. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Emma Nygaard?

Danish-born Emma comes from a privileged background.

Her father is a well-known businessman who is a partner of McKinsey & Company, an influential strategic consulting firm.

Danish media reported that Emma and Christian met months back through shared friends, and they socialise in the same circles.

Crown Prince Christian (Credit: Getty)

The pair reportedly both attended classes at Ordrup Gymnasium, a high school in greater Copenhagen.

Emma has also spent time overseas in countries like Namibia and South Africa, like Christian, who, in 2024, spent time in East Africa working on two farms.

In a sign, perhaps, that the relationship is serious, it’s understood Emma was also among the guests at Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday party at Amalienborg Palace earlier this year.

However, it’s not the first time Prince Christian has been linked to an affluent young woman.

Princess Maria Chiara was forced to address romance rumours. (Credit: Getty)

In 2023, there was speculation that he was involved with Italian Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies after the pair were spotted together at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The then 18-year-old princess, however, later took to social media to address the rumours.

“I would like to set the records straight with regards to the unfounded rumour that has been circulating about me,” Princess Chiara wrote on Instagram.

“Prince Christian and I share a close friendship.”

“However, some inaccurate information has been disseminated. At first, this situation made me smile; however, over time, this rumour has exceeded the limits of common sense and has spiralled, becoming at odds with reality.”

“I believe it is now time to put an end to this rumour. When important events occur in my life, I will be happy to share them with you.”

“While we all enjoy dreaming of fairytales, what truly matters is reality”.

