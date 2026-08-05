“Neither knows how to fix it”: Harry and Meghan’s bankruptcy woes 

Concerns are mounting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with one source telling New Idea they could face bankruptcy due to exorbitant expenses.

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The Duke of Sussex is waiting to find out whether he and his fellow claimants must pay the legal costs of their case against the Daily Mail, which they lost.

The other claimants included Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Sir Simon Hughes, and Baroness Doreen, who alleged that the outlet’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited, unlawfully obtained information for news stories.

Whether they need to pay will be determined the week of August 17 by Judge Mr Justice Nicklin, with the Sussexes potentially forking out up to $19 million. There are also concerns about how quickly they’re all expected to make potential payments.

A source claims that Harry and Meghan could face bankruptcy. (Credit: Getty)

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A source tells New Idea that “it’s all falling apart” behind the scenes.

With increasing concerns over sponsorships for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, Meghan’s As Ever partnership with Netflix ending, her being snubbed for a Primetime Emmy, and most of their combined $30 million net worth being tied up in their home, it could all become too much for the couple.

“Five years ago they were on a roll, but they’ve failed to follow through, and the scale of their problems is coming home to roost. When you look at his brother, who’s now one of the richest people in the world, the stories couldn’t be more different,” the royal insider dishes.

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“The anxiety over money dominates Montecito right now, and neither of them knows how to fix it.”

Over the years, several of the couple’s projects have come to an end, including their lucrative Spotify deal, and Meghan’s podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex face mounting costs. (Credit: Getty)

The insider also alleges that they’re considering refinancing their home, and they can “barely afford” their annual property taxes, which are estimated to be $150,000.

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Earlier this year, another source told New Idea that their financial woes are allegedly putting a strain on their marriage.

“It’s a low point in their marriage and, while they’re highly unlikely to pull the trigger and divorce, the fact remains that they couldn’t afford to split, even if they wanted to,” the insider said at the time.

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