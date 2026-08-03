Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upset over unfounded affair claims

NEED TO KNOW Lady Colin Campbell has made unproven claims about an alleged affair involving Prince Harry .

has made unproven claims about an . The wild allegations emerged on The Nerve podcast on July 23 and have since gone viral .

. An insider says Meghan Markle is keen to fight back, while Harry reportedly wants to avoid engaging with the rumours.

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Things have gone from bad to worse for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been rocked by hurtful cheating allegations.

Lady Colin Campbell, 76, made the bombshell claims on The Nerve podcast on July 23. She said Meghan discovered the alleged affair – with a woman Prince Harry’s age who also lives in Montecito – after seeing text messages on her husband’s phone.

There is, of course, no truth to the rumours and the couple remain a united front.

“Harry’s fed up with these outrageous claims,” says our insider. (Credit: Alamy)

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“What isn’t helping their situation is the fact they’ve studiously ignored Lady C, who has, for the past five years, even claimed that Meghan didn’t give birth to either Archie or Lilibet,” an insider tells New Idea.

“It’s probably why her new claims about a mistress and Meghan discovering damning texts have gone viral. But suggesting Harry and this woman have been ‘seen out and about’ is bizarre in a world of smartphones.”

Where the couple do differ, however, is how to handle the situation.

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Lady C has a long history of causing problems for the pair and Meghan, who turns 45 this week, is ready to fight back.

Harry, 41, meanwhile, is having a hard time reminding his wife that it’s not usually the royal way to take legal action – especially when they’re trying to get back in his father’s good graces.

This is after tensions flared when Meghan posted photos from the family’s recent trip to his mother’s grave at Althorp Estate – something deeply personal for the prince – which his wife should have known better than to share publicly.

Lady C has made unfounded claims about Harry and Meghan. (Credit: Shutterstock)

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“As a royal, Harry refuses to engage in this type of low-level gossip, but it’s distressing for Meghan, who wanted to shut down this woman’s outrageous claims years ago,” says the insider.

“The timing couldn’t be worse – this story exploded right when they’re trying to ingratiate themselves with the King. Things were already tense between Harry and Meghan after she posted those pics at Althorp. Harry’s frustrations at her inability to understand how royals work have reached fever pitch.”

Further adding to the couple’s woes, Harry has reportedly been stung with his share in a whopping $34 million legal bill after losing his privacy case against the publishers of the Daily Mail.

“The timing of Lady C’s claims is interesting,” our insider notes. “Harry may not have the resources to fight another court battle now.”

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