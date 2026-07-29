“Not happy”: Princess Anne’s tour “overshadowed” by “insensitive” royal stealing spotlight

Princess Anne is widely considered to be the hardest-working member of the royal family, tirelessly representing the monarchy on the world stage.

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However, the Princess Royal, 75, is said to be furious that her latest official engagement was wiped from the headlines by her nephew, Prince Harry.

New Idea understands that Anne is fuming over Harry’s sudden announcement that the 2029 Invictus Games will be held in South Korea – a reveal made just days after her own high-profile visit to the nation.

Anne undertook a solemn official tour of South Korea from July 13 to July 15 to commemorate 75 years since the Korean War. However, Harry’s exciting Invictus Games update on July 20 has left her feeling “overshadowed”.

Princess Anne is said to be upset over her South Korea tour being overshadowed. (Credit: Getty)

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“Anne’s efforts were wiped off the map by Harry’s insensitive timing,” our insider says.

“This is something that never happens, as the Royals are always coordinating their efforts. Harry seems intent on sabotaging them.”

“Anne’s not happy and expressed as such to her brother Charles, but what upsets her the most is that Harry must know what he’s doing – he could have waited a week at the very least.”

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Anne’s daughter, Zara, and her husband, Mike Tindall, are allegedly just as furious over their mother’s first visit to the country in eight years being “overshadowed” by Harry’s news.

Harry’s Invictus announcement has caused quite a stir, given that South Korea will mark the first Asian host nation for the games he founded in 2014.

And behind palace doors, the timing of his announcement has been viewed as a direct snub.

Prince Harry announced the 2026 Invictus Games will be hosted in South Korea just days later. (Credit: Getty)

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Painstaking measures normally go into plotting the royal calendar to prevent senior figures from hosting competing events.

While small overlaps occasionally happen, these have become much larger since Harry stepped down as a senior royal to run his own calendar.

With such painstaking measures going into the yearly royal calendar, it’s no surprise that people are tearing their hair out behind the scenes at this latest clash.

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