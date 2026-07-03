Royal reunion over? 11th hour stand-off risks Harry and Meghan’s UK family return

Tensions over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s anticipated family visit have reached boiling point, with one dilemma threatening the entire royal reunion.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have long been expected to bring their kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, back to the UK for the first time in four years, with some reports suggesting they would meet with King Charles and visit their late grandmother Princess Diana’s grave.

However, New Idea can reveal that the trip, initially scheduled from July 4 to 11, is now in jeopardy thanks to a high-stakes branding war and security battle, with plans changing almost daily in the lead-up.

Meghan, 44, is the focus of the turmoil as she remains unsure about bringing her children to the UK because of the public scrutiny she received, and the ongoing battle regarding their security.

Harry and Meghan’s UK family trip has been thrown into doubt over a last-minute stand-off. (Credit: Getty)

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While Harry, 41, is desperate for the family reunion he has long hoped for, insiders claim that Meghan remains terrified of a hostile British press reception for her “struggling” lifestyle empire, As Ever (formerly American Riviera Orchard), which has faced ongoing commercial hurdles since launching.

“Once this trip was locked in, Meghan didn’t publicly make clear what she was willing to commit to and whether she would even be bringing the kids back to the UK,” a source close to the Sussexes tells New Idea.

“She feared she and Harry could be treated harshly by the press – and public – and so was reluctant to commit fully to a program of engagements or a meeting with any royals.”

But on the other hand, our source adds, Meghan never fully shut down the possibility of returning to the UK with her children either, and is aware of the commercial opportunities that opening herself up again to the global media landscape will offer.

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After all, she is a duchess and her children are royal, and “to put it bluntly, it doesn’t hurt to remind people of that connection, especially when it comes to its association with her struggling As Ever brand,” our source says.

“It seems as if she’s been in two minds and that has caused some tension with Harry, who can’t help but feel disappointed to a degree because Meghan knows how much this visit means to him.”

The other major obstacle standing in their way? Once again, it comes down to security.

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The Royal Family have been left confused over why this is still an issue, given Charles has reportedly offered Harry and Meghan a royal residence to stay in and to fund their security during the stay.

But just days out from the trip, New Idea can reveal that neither offer had been publicly accepted. However, for the Sussex camp, their spokesperson has already made clear that “safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place”.

Harry and Meghan were due to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK to reunite with King Charles, but this remains uncertain. (Credit: Instagram)

A further spanner was thrown into the works when a British government department reportedly turned down Harry’s separate and ongoing requests for police protection during the visit.

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Given Harry and Meghan have made it clear they will only enter the UK with Archie and Lilibet with added security measures, this throws the whole trip into chaos.

“Just days out, and the trip is in shambles,” our source says.

“Harry needed this to happen seamlessly, if he’s to have any chance of making inroads with his wider family, beyond Charles.

“Meghan wants her husband to be happy, but her cold feet about the trip potentially contributed to the chaos in the lead-up.

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“It is the last thing Harry needs right now.”

The King is not the only one who has been left puzzled and frustrated by the constantly shifting sands relating to the trip, which is linked to the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

“It left Charles scratching his head, wondering when, or if, he was going to finally be reunited with his two youngest grandchildren,” our source adds.

Charles had been working to ensure security was adequate for the trip. (Credit: Getty)

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“Harry’s been desperate to enjoy a proper family reunion, with his father at least, so that his children can make memories with their paternal grandfather. He wants to show them where he is from too.”

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have, of course, resided in Montecito, California, with their children since 2020, when they withdrew from royal life.

Meghan last stepped foot in the UK in September 2022 for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, while the last time the Sussexes visited with Archie and Lilibet was just months before that, in June 2022, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

With four long years having passed since the children were last on British soil, it is no surprise that Meghan still has second thoughts over their long-awaited return.

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