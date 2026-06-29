King Charles “overjoyed” as Prince Harry plans UK return with Archie and Lilibet

NEED TO KNOW King Charles is reportedly “overjoyed” at the prospect of seeing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for the first time in four years.

is reportedly “overjoyed” at the prospect of for the first time in four years. Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , and their children are expected to visit the UK ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

, , and their children are ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. Sources claim Charles has offered security and accommodation to help facilitate the family reunion.

to help facilitate the family reunion. Prince William is reportedly unhappy about the Sussexes receiving what he sees as special treatment.

about the Sussexes receiving what he sees as special treatment. Insiders say Harry and Meghan are determined to avoid any missteps during the visit as they seek to rebuild trust with the royal family.

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King Charles is buzzing with excitement for the first time in quite some time. The thaw in his relationship with his estranged son, the Duke of Sussex, has hit warp speed, and insiders confirm the monarch is “overjoyed” to be preparing for the impending UK arrival of his grandchildren, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five. It will be the first time he has seen them in four years.

Charles, 77, has paved a way for the Sussexes to visit, by reportedly offering to cover security costs for the duration of their stay, as well as accommodation in a royal residence.

“Charles has had enough of this estrangement,” New Idea’s royal insider spills.

“There’s not much point in being a king if you can’t get what you want, and he’s desperate to have a relationship with all of his grandchildren before it’s too late.”

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Harry’s kids haven’t been in the UK since 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

With Prince Harry, 41, Meghan, 44, Archie, and Lilibet heading to Britain to launch the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham, our insider says Charles is grasping the opportunity to bond with his youngest grandchildren.

He last spent time, at least publicly, with Archie and Lilibet in 2022, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. At the time, the Sussex kids were aged three and one.

“This reunion carries a lot of emotional weight for Charles and Harry,” our source adds. “Charles’ cancer treatments are ongoing, and he knows the clock is ticking.”

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The King is a devoted grandparent to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight – and now he wants to make special memories with Archie and Lili too.

Charles wants to “make memories” with Archie and Lilibet. (Credit: Shutterstock)

“Harry, especially, is delighted that the reunion is on,” adds our source.

However, not everyone is on board with the surprise reunion. Our source claims the Prince and Princess of Wales won’t be so welcoming.

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“Prince William is fuming about this ‘special treatment’ being rolled out for Harry,” explains our source. “William does not trust Harry and Meghan one bit, but Charles won’t be dissuaded from welcoming them this time.”

It’s highly unlikely that Harry will meet with his older brother during the visit.

One of William’s – and Kate’s – major concerns is that details of Charles’ reunion with the Sussexes could be leaked.

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“They’re worried Charles could be stitched up, so they’re pressing him to put conditions in place so that no leaks occur,” our source adds.

Harry and Meghan know this will be a test of their loyalties. Our insider adds, “Charles would be heartbroken if too many private details about his meeting with the kids end up in the press – or on Meghan’s social media. But it’s something William is absolutely expecting.”

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla has become an unexpected supporter of this meeting, despite being humiliated in Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare.

“Like William, Camilla is worried that Charles’ generosity could come back to bite him, but she knows how much this estrangement has kept Charles up at night,” tells our source. “She just wants him to be happy, and being with his grandkids is his greatest joy.”

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William and Kate are wary about the visit. (Credit: Getty)

In reassuring news, another source says that Harry and Meghan are determined to tread carefully.

“They are aware it’s not just family harmony riding on this visit,” our source says. “If all goes well, it could be their way back into the royal fold.”

While Meghan especially would love to share photos of her children with their royal relatives – as a way to remind the world of her children’s status as blood royals – she understands that now is not the time.

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“It’s almost as if Harry and Meghan are ‘on trial’ during this visit,” our source says. “Any slip-ups could jeopardise future dealings with the royals.”

With Harry and Meghan’s money-making opportunities dwindling, thanks to the end of their Netflix and Spotify deals, now is the time to toe the line. Our source adds, “If they put a foot wrong, they know the palace gates will slam shut again.”

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