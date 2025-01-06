Prince George currently attends Lambrook School in Berkshire with his two younger siblings, however, the school only caters for children up to the age of 13.

With the young royal’s 12th birthday approaching in July 2025, the clock was ticking for Prince William and Princess Catherine to choose a new institution to send him to.

However, royal insiders say this decision has now been made.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince George and his siblings are set to attend the Princess of Wales’ former school Marlborough College.

The school is a co-educational boarding college which has six all-boys’ houses, six all girls’ houses and four mixed houses. Tuition costs £59,000 a year.

Prince George’s first day of school at St Thomas’s Battersea. (Credit: Getty)

According to sources which spoke to the Daily Mail, Prince George is likely to be staying at an all-boys house known as College Court which holds 59 students and has been selected for security reasons.

“Parents have been talking about nothing else and discussions have really ramped up in recent weeks but security is obviously a massive consideration,” the insider said.

“Prince George will have to be housed in an “in house” – these are the houses that are around the main quad of the school.

A break from tradition

Prior to this news, George was expected to enrol at Eton College in an effort to follow in Prince William’s footsteps, however, Kate had her reservations about the school, leaving her and William reportedly “divided” over the matter.

Kate reportedly feared that if Prince George attends such a prestigious school, it will go against all recent efforts directed towards modernising the monarchy.

While Marlborough College is a different choice from where his father and grandfather were educated, the school does have royal connections, with Princess Eugenie having attended the school as a boarder.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all currently attend Lambrook School. This photograph is from their first day. (Credit: Getty)

The Sun reported, quoting In Touch Weekly that a source has claimed the Prince and Princess have argued for “years” over the idea of sending their children to boarding school.

“Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition,” the source said.

“Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she’ll miss George desperately.

Back in November 2023, Prince George had one of the most important weeks in his education as of yet, the entrance exams.

The exams were believed to be The ISEB Common Pre-test where he will participate in four separate exams – mathematics, English (reading, comprehension, and grammar), verbal reasoning and non-verbal reasoning.

It is common for the entrance exams to be sat about three years in advance.

Having attended Westacre Montessori School in 2016, and Thomas’s Battersea in 2017 before moving to his current school, Lambrook School, in 2022, we all wonder where he will continue his education in the following years.

