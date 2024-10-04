Ever since his arrival into the world in 2013, Prince George has been the ultimate royal cutie. But there’s been a bit of disagreement over who Prince William and Princess Catherine’s eldest child resembles the most.

At Trooping the Colour in 2024, the then 10-year-old made a rare appearance with his parents and was spotted waving widely to the thousands of onlookers gathered outside Buckingham Palace.

Royal watchers were enthused to see the future King dressed in a suit and tie, mainly because he was the spitting image of his father, the Prince of Wales.

Like father, like son. (Credit: Getty)

With his blonde locks and strikingly similar facial expressions, Prince George has been compared to a young Prince William from his early days.

For his first Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2015, the then-toddler Prince George was the picture of cuteness in his blue ensemble.

But one couldn’t help but notice just how much he looked like his royal dad when he was around the same age.

Seeing double? (Credit: Getty)

Others reckon Prince George is more like the Middleton side of his family.

At the beginning of 2020, an official portrait of the Queen and her three heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George, was released and George’s resemblance to his mum couldn’t go unnoticed.

Both share the same cheeky closed-mouth smile we’ve seen in photos from the Middleton family archives.

That smile has Middleton all over it. (Credit: The Royal Family/Getty)

Even Prince William’s admitted he reckons George is Kate’s carbon copy.

“He’s got her [Kate’s] looks, thankfully,” the Duke of Cambridge laughed when he and his wife left the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital back in 2013 with newborn George.

The eldest Cambridge child has also been compared to Kate’s father Michael Middleton and her brother James.

The uncle and the nephew. (Credit: Instagram/Getty)

Just look at this photo of James as a child with his grandparents’ bulldog Gibson and George in 2019 when he was six years old.

With fair hair and a gap-toothed smile – the similarities are uncanny!

Regardless of who he looks like, we love watching George grow up into a young man.

Bring on the next official birthday photo!