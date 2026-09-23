“Every inch a Queen”: Kate sends subtle message at Digger premiere amid memoir feud

There’s nothing we love more than seeing Princess Kate on the red carpet and at her latest outing, she certainly delivered.

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Accompanied by proud husband Prince William and Hollywood star Tom Cruise, the Princess of Wales attended the premiere of Digger and looked breathtaking in a purple, flowing Jenny Packham gown accessorised with a very special piece of jewellery from the royal vault.

Kate stunned in purple and the Queen Mother’s royal necklace. (Credit: Getty)

The 103-year-old amethyst sautoir necklace goes back to 1923 and was a wedding present for the late Queen Mother. It was last worn by Queen Camilla in 2012 for the Skyfall premiere.

The three-strand diamond, pearl and amethyst piece with the chunky heart pendant isn’t Kate’s usual style but insiders spill that there was a special message she was trying to convey what with Charles Spencer’s explosive memoir dominating royal headlines.

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“Kate oozed every inch a Queen,” our source spills.

“It’s her signature now to be wearing long-sleeve full-length Jenny Packham, but this is the first time she’s worn a purple ballgown and frankly it’s long overdue. Kate’s more than ready to take her place when the time comes and you could tell William has never been more proud of her.

William placed a protective hand on his wife’s back at the premiere. (Credit: Getty)

“This time Jenny let Kate’s bodice do the talking, with her most daring plunge line ever, perfectly framed with the Queen Mother’s magnificent and rarely seen amethyst sautoir. The appearance of that necklace ensures Kate’s place in history, regardless of what happens in the future.”

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Will and Kate both looked at ease as they mingled with A-listers Tom Cruise and David Beckham, who attended the premiere with sons Romeo and Cruz.

Amid the drama surrounding the memoir release, New Idea learnt that Princess Anne has taken the couple under her wing and is showing them the correct way to silently “rise above” the drama.

“Anne knows the monarchy’s only hope is Kate and William,” an insider explains.

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“She’s taken them under her wing and promised to help William ride through this horrible period unscathed.”