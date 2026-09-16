Meghan Markle shuts down King Charles reunion with hidden message

With much chatter surrounding a royal reunion after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK return, the Duchess of Sussex has revealed where she stands.

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While their move to the UK with their kids Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, might have seemed like the first step towards reconciliation, the truth is much more complex.

In fact, Meghan, 45, issued a hidden message within her Instagram post for Harry’s 42nd birthday, with royal watchers arguing that what seemed like a sweet tribute signalled something more.

Sharing video of family moments with Harry, Meghan chose a version of Tina Turner’s iconic hit The Best as the soundtrack – and the song holds special meaning for Harry, given Diana used to play the anthem on their school run.

Speaking to New Idea, one royal insider says that Meghan has “brought back” Diana’s memory into Harry’s life, enabling him “to find that same sense of family that he lost when his mum died”.

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As well as being a tribute to Diana, our source insists that Meghan was also using the reference to issue a clear message to King Charles: I’m Team Spencer and I won’t be grovelling for an “in” back in royal circles.

Meghan Markle has made her position clear to King Charles. (Credit: Getty)

“There’s no doubt Meghan’s encouraging an alliance with the Spencers,” our insider explains.

“After the King’s letter, she knows where their bread’s buttered and the Earl has been nothing but warm and kind to her and the children.”

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With Charles Spencer’s Diana memoir, Swan Song, about to hit shelves, there are fears that the book could lead to a further estrangement, but after the King made his position clear in his letter declaring that Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals, the Sussexes too want to take a stance.

“Harry’s been taking great comfort in his long chats with Uncle Charlie, however they all know it could start a war no one wants,” our source says.

“The Royals have already shunned the Sussexes and the Earl has never been forgiven for his speech at Diana’s funeral, but the two teaming up would come at a price neither are willing to pay at the moment.

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“Charles would be excommunicated from his extremely powerful ‘mutual friend of the King’s’ circle that include William, while Harry would ruin any chances of a full reconciliation with his dad – even more so with Charles’ book coming out.

Meghan has aligned herself with Charles Spencer – Princess Diana’s brother. (Credit: Getty)

“If there’s anything bad in there about the Royals, Harry and Meghan taking the Spencer side will distance them even further – probably irreparably – from the Royals.”

While it may seem like they are drawing a line in the sand they cannot return from, sources insist that for the couple, they believe Charles made a reunion that much harder with his public letter.

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