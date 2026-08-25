“Abandoned”: Doria Ragland betrayed by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s shock UK move

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is “devastated” that her daughter is returning to Britain with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in tow.

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After calling Montecito, California home for six years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to relocate for an extended period this month.

New Idea understands that the move isn’t something Doria is taking lightly, after being a pillar of strength for the couple when they walked away from the royal family.

“It’s her worst fears realised and having bonded with her grandkids, she now has to see them every couple of months as they turn into posh British kids,” our royal source dishes.

While it is heartbreaking for her, our source claims that she did consider joining them; however, she knows she would be lonely in the United Kingdom.

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Doria Ragland was photographed in California following the news that Harry and Meghan are relocating to the UK. (Credit: Backgrid)

Doria is allegedly “not ready” to leave the life she’s created for herself in the States, even if it means she’d have less time with her grandchildren.

“She’s definitely upset things haven’t worked out for Harry and Meghan in America,” the royal insider continues.

“After so many years, helping them through some incredibly challenging highs and lows, it’s hard for her to not feel abandoned, but she also knows Meghan better than anyone.”

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While the length of Harry and Meghan’s move is yet to be confirmed, our insider claims that Doria doesn’t believe they will stay there permanently.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the UK, but the reason why and the length of their stay is yet to be confirmed. (Credit: Getty)

Does Doria still live with Harry and Meghan?

While Doria has been a hands-on grandmother with Archie and Lilibet, she has never lived with the family. Instead, she’s been close by to help out.

She has been a constant in their lives, and even flew out to the UK to be with Meghan when Archie was born in May 2019.

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Harry and Meghan’s monumental move comes more than a month after their private visit with King Charles in July.

With speculation rife around their sudden relocation, New Idea hears several factors have influenced their decision.

“There are a number of reasons, but one of the main ones is that Harry especially knows that their US adventure has ended in abject failure,” a royal insider tells New Idea exclusively.

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“Their big-money projects, like the deals with Netflix and Spotify, have ended and no one is beating down the door to work with them. He knows they’ve burned bridges.”

Meghan and Doria are incredibly close. (Credit: Getty)

Not only that, but Harry is allegedly “desperate” to return and is determined for his children to be educated in the UK.

“He’s driving this move for his kids, and Meghan agreed,” another royal source exclusively tells us.

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But Christmas has reportedly also influenced his desire.

“He always gets very homesick at that time of year, and he wants Archie and Lilibet to experience a proper royal Christmas,” our source dishes.

“Christmas feels like the perfect opportunity to reunite with the rest of his family after so much time apart.”

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