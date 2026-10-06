“She never forgets”: Meghan Markle’s secret diary to fuel explosive memoir

Meghan Markle has been quietly keeping notes for years, and insiders claim she’s preparing to tell her side of the story in an explosive memoir.

Advertisement

With Charles Spencer’s Diana memoir and Angela Kelly’s Queen Elizabeth documentary dominating headlines, the Duchess is planning a project of her own.

New Idea understands that Meghan, 45, hopes to transform her personal journals into a tell-all memoir and has already attracted interest from publishers.

“Meghan never forgets,” an insider tells us.

Insiders say Meghan Markle plans to turn her diary entries into a memoir. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“Every time something bad or humiliating has happened to her, she’ll make a note of it in her diary and when she has time she’ll expand on it, sometimes even pouring her heart out into a selfie video.

“This is someone who believes she’s part of history and is treating herself as such.”

While publication might seem far away, insiders claim a deal is already on the table, and Meghan is simply waiting for the right moment. Now, her return to the UK has given her the perfect opportunity.

Advertisement

“She’s already been talking to publishers, who approached her two years ago, so a deal is already on the table,” our source explains.

“Meghan’s waiting until the fuss dies over the Spencer book and she wants to see how bad the third Angela Kelly book is, but she’s using her downtime in the UK to move forward on this project.”

Meghan is no stranger to a tell-all, having already done her bombshell Oprah interview, as well as the Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.

Harry and Meghan have already shared their story in the Oprah interview.

Advertisement

There are even talks that Harry and Meghan are considering releasing a documentary about Princess Diana for the 30th anniversary of his mother’s death in 2027.

After moving back to the UK, sources have claimed that Harry has started approaching Diana’s old acquaintances for a documentary, though nothing has been confirmed.

Reports have been swirling that Meghan could be in the running to narrate the film, but the couple have not yet confirmed anything.

Earl Spencer’s Diana memoir has already caused quite the stir, even enraging his sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, 71, and Lady Jane Fellowes, 69.

Advertisement

“They were against it from the start,” an insider told us, explaining that it was far from the tribute of Diana they had hoped for.

Charles Spencer’s Diana memoir, Swan Song, has already caused a stir. (Credit: Twitter)

With the prospect of Harry and Meghan’s Diana documentary looming, they are keeping their distance.

“They’re all under pressure to participate in Harry and Meghan’s documentary, and to be honest, no one wants to get involved,” our source added.

Advertisement

Any documentaries or memoirs could also worsen Harry’s rift with his brother, Prince William, who wants peace for his family after the repeated scandals.

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement