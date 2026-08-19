The real reason behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK move revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially moving back to the UK.

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Six years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California, their shock return has been announced.

Harry has made no secret of his desire to return to the UK, with sources telling New Idea that he wanted to move home in time for Christmas.

“He always gets very homesick at that time of year, and he wants Archie and Lilibet to experience a proper royal Christmas,” our source dishes.

“Christmas feels like the perfect opportunity to reunite with the rest of his family after so much time apart.”

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Harry’s children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, have not met many of Harry’s family members, but the doors were opened again after the Sussexes’ July return to the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the UK. (Credit: Getty)

The behind-closed-doors reunion with Charles and Camilla was a promising start, bringing Meghan and the kids back to UK soil for the first time in 2022.

However, the Palace are reportedly not the ones spearheading the move, with Charles allegedly only informed of the move on Sunday.

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According to The Daily Telegraph, Harry and Meghan have already enrolled their kids, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, in new schools to start in September.

They are reportedly making the move in the coming weeks and plan to reside in the UK for “an extended period”.

They will be living in a private, non-royal residence, the location of which is not known, while retaining their Montecito home and vacation property in Portugal.

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Harry is not expected to return to official royal duties after he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

Rumours have long been swirling about whether Harry and Meghan would return to the UK, particularly after their recent reunion with Charles.

Meghan visited the UK for the first time since 2022 with Archie and Lilibet in tow in July, for a behind-closed-doors reunion with Charles and Queen Camilla.

The visit was kept so under wraps that Harry was the only one officially photographed on British soil, with shots of Meghan and the kids only emerging on her Instagram after their departure.

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