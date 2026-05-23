EXCLUSIVE: What’s really going on with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Experts weigh in

Body language experts have revealed exactly how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s relationship has evolved in their eight years of marriage.

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their 8th anniversary on May 19, and chatter reignited about how much their lives have changed in the years since.

From stepping down as senior royals to moving to the US and welcoming their kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, four, they’ve been through a lot as a couple.

To mark their latest milestone, we spoke to body language experts to analyse exactly how Harry and Meghan’s public demeanours have altered, and what this means about their union.

Jo Hayes, founder of EtiquetteExpert.Org, and Clare Maxfield, owner of Image Innovators, compared their “carefree” wedding photographs with more recent, “protective” outings to see what really goes on behind the scenes.

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Body language experts have weighed in on appearances of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now (left) versus their 2018 wedding (right). (Credit: Getty/Instagram)

“Firstly, the [wedding] photos are gorgeous and radiate the wedding day joy that Harry and Meghan clearly experienced,” Jo tells us.

“Harry and Meghan have never shied away from public displays of affection – in fact, it’s something they’re known for.

“Rarely, if ever, do we see them in public without them walking hand in hand, or touching in some way.

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“We don’t, however, see this level of ‘loved up-ness’ in day-to-day Harry/Meghan interactions. These photos clearly depict a very relaxed, carefree couple… as one would expect on their wedding day.”

Jo also notes that they no doubt felt like a weight was off their shoulders by the time the reception came around, given the huge amount of public attention that was on the day.

“There’s something super relieving about it all being behind you, breathing a sigh of relief, and simply letting loose on the dance floor,” she adds.

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Comparing it to recent sightings of the couple together, Jo remarks that they are no doubt “more guarded now” following a difficult few years that put their relationship under the spotlight.

“I would say the public pressure/scrutiny/criticism/backlash levelled at this couple has only worked to strengthen them – as individuals and as a couple,” she comments.

“That is what ‘fire’ will do to a person/couple. It has the power to destroy you or strengthen you – and, I’m pleased to say, it’s been the latter for this pair.”

Despite the changed nature of their public displays of affection, Jo insists it is clear they still have a “solid bond” and has no doubt that it will stand the test of time.

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Our experts commented that the couple are more “protective” now (pictured in Australia) compared to their “carefree” wedding day. (Credit: Getty)

“They talk about each other with love, admiration and respect and continue with their public displays of affection (holding hands, walking arm in arm, touching each other etc), albeit not at the level that we see in these pictures,” she adds.

“But, I dare say, if they throw some sort of 10 year celebration in 2018, the pictures would likely be on par with these.”

Meanwhile, Image Innovators CEO Clare remarks that their body language in recent years clearly shows they have become more closed off and “protective” of one another in the years since their wedding.

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“The two hands on his right arm are a definite sign of keeping him from moving forward without her, and a sign you see in young children when they are afraid and grab their parents for support and protection,” she says of the above image of Meghan gripping Harry’s arm at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum.

She also comments that there could be a more telling meaning behind Harry’s decision to stand with his hands in his pockets at some public events, something she argues he never would have been able to do under the monarchy.

“A working royal would never be seen with their hands in their pockets, and as he is not a working royal anymore, He can do that,” she says, theorising that it could be a sign of stress behind the scenes or the public pressure he’s under.

“He is disconnecting mentally by disconnecting physically.”

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They have celebrated eight years of marriage, and experts say there are many more to come. (Credit: Getty)

Clare notes that there are other recent outings where the couple still hold the “at ease” and stress-free demeanour which we all so vividly remember from their loved-up wedding day.

“Those early image are carefree fun,” she gushes of their wedding. “[There is a] huge attraction to each other, their bodies are in sync, and very close. They are both equally leaning in to each other, and there is a joyous abandon in their faces.

“The love and affection feels real and unforced; their bodies are so completely in sync that in many images, they are dancing very close, without apparently even holding each other. That takes connection,” she adds.

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No doubt, change is expected over the course of a marriage, and Harry and Meghan have dealt with more than most. So, we will have to see what the next eight years holds for the couple.

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