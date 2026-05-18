EXCLUSIVE: Missed detail in new Meghan Markle photo hints at UK return

Has Meghan Markle just sent a subtle message that she plans to make her royal return to the UK, after an almost four-year hiatus?

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While she has not stated it outright, her recent Instagram post has got everyone talking.

On May 17, she took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie in her wardrobe, with her daughter, Princess Lilibet, sitting at her feet.

But that’s not what raised eyebrows. In fact, her move away from a neutral-toned wardrobe to a lilac ensemble could hint at something more, New Idea can reveal.

The outfit Meghan Markle wore in this Instagram post has got people talking… but not for the reason you’d expect. (Credit: Instagram)

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Outfits and colour choices are often very deliberate in the royal family, and this one, our source claims, could signify a return to royal dressing (and to the UK!).

“That outfit is NOTHING like Meghan has worn since she’s been in California,” they dished.

“For the last five, six years, all we see her in are neutrals or dark colours – and always a good co-ord set.

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“This is the total opposite of that. It looks like something Anne, Sophie or Kate would wear!”

The source continued to suggest that it could be for a major event alongside Prince Harry.

“It could be that she is in fact planning on returning to the UK with Harry for the Invictus Games, and feels she needs to revert to that type of style,” they shared.

Is Meghan Markle set to join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games? We will have to wait and see! (Credit: Getty)

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“Maybe Harry told her they have to look every inch the royals in order to prove they are worthy of a return?”

The Invictus Games follow a biennial format and will be held in Birmingham in 2027.

The adaptive sports tournament, which gives injured, wounded and sick service men and women the chance to compete and access support, was held in Canada in 2025.

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