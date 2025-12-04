Meghan Markle’s father Thomas is rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

Meghan Markle‘s father, Thomas, is in intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery in the Philippines, his son has confirmed.

Thomas Markle, 81, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, December 2, after being taken ill at his home on the Filipino island of Cebu.

According to his son, Thomas Jr, he underwent three hours of surgery and remains in intensive care, awaiting another procedure to remove a blood clot.

“I took dad to a hospital close to our home and they did various scans and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger,” Thomas Jr told the Daily Mail.

Thomas Markle has been rushed to hosptial. (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

“They raced us by ambulance, with the sirens going, to a much bigger hospital in the centre of the city.

“My dad has undergone emergency surgery. I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts.”

Thomas’ daughter, Samantha, 61, added, “I am praying that he is strong enough to survive this.”

Thomas suffered two heart attacks on the eve of Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, which prevented him from flying from LA to London for the service.

Meghan’s mother, Doria, attended the wedding, and King Charles stepped in to walk Meghan down the aisle at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Thomas also reportedly suffered a stroke in 2022, which heavily affected his speech.

Thomas and his son, Thomas Jr, relocated to the Philippines in January of this year, partly to escape the reminders about his fractured relationship with Meghan.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since 2018, and he is not believed to have met Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

Thomas is estranged from Meghan, and her husband, Prince Harry. (Credit: Getty)

Why does Meghan Markle not speak to her father?

In her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan explained how her relationship with her father broke down after he staged paparazzi photos in the lead-up to her wedding.

She claimed that Thomas had initially denied working with the press, but wasn’t able to give her a clear answer regarding the photographs.

“I said, I just need you to tell me, and if you tell me the truth, we can help. And [Thomas] wasn’t able to do that,” Meghan said.

“I genuinely can’t imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child […] So it’s hard for me to reconcile that.”

Thomas later claimed that he had tried to reach out to apologise to Meghan and Harry repeatedly afterwards, saying the estrangement “broke” his heart.

Meghan’s mother, Doria, and Thomas split up when Meghan was three years old, but remained amicable while raising their daughter.

