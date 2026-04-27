EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “conflict” over Archie birthday portrait

In the lead-up to Prince Archie’s seventh birthday, there’s been talk that Meghan Markle wants to release a formal photo of him.

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However, Prince Harry is reportedly against the idea.

With Archie’s birthday on May 6, news of a potential portrait comes shortly after a photo was released for Prince Louis’ birthday on April 23, as part of the royal family’s tradition.

It also follows Harry and Meghan’s tour of Australia.

“This isn’t the first time this conflict has come up – and there are times it’s been Meghan holding Harry back from showing off pictures of their kids,” an insider exclusively told New Idea.

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Harry and Meghan have kept their children out of the spotlight. (Credit: Getty)

“But Meghan thinks it’s the perfect time to release a formal set of pictures of Archie for his birthday – especially now her Archie candle’s been released.”

The source shared more about why Harry is reportedly not on board.

“However, Harry’s starting to worry about Archie and Lilibet losing their titles if they keep pushing the lines between being royalty and monetising it,” they continued.

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There have been suggestions that once he becomes King, Prince William could remove their titles.

“Prince William will strip Prince Andrew, along with all other non-working royals, of their HRHs and princely titles when he ascends to the throne, friends and allies of the Prince have (said),” royal insider Tom Sykes wrote for the Daily Beast before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles later that month.

Prince Harry is reportedly against the idea of releasing an official birthday portrait of Prince Archie. (Credit: Getty)

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Not only that, but the source told New Idea that Harry was apprehensive due to his struggles with the press and his desire to protect his children.

“He’s also fearful of trolls and putting a target mark on their young son’s back. He’s got enough to deal with – plastering his picture to the world online is going to change his life and not necessarily in a good way.”

Over the years, the Duchess of Sussex has shared moments of her son and daughter, Princess Lilibet, enjoying life out of the public eye.

Only time will tell if an official photo of Archie is released.

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