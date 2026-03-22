King Charles’ heartbreaking Prince Archie snub

King Charles has seemingly taken a thinly-veiled swipe at his estranged son, Prince Harry.

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The British monarch hosts annual Royal Garden Parties at Buckingham Palace, but the 2026 festivities have come with a major scheduling conflict.

The parties will kick off on Wednesday, May 6, which is also his grandson Archie’s seventh birthday.

The festivities will no doubt overshadow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s own celebrations with their son, and the awkward scheduling clash has been interpreted as quite the royal snub.

King Charles has snubbed Prince Archie’s birthday. (Credit: Getty)

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Charles has only met his grandson, Archie, on a handful of occasions, with the youngster last visiting the UK in 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Charles’ 2026 Garden Parties will take place on May 6, May 8 and May 12 at Buckingham Palace, and it is not likely that Harry and Meghan will be in attendance.

Harry has been vocal about the fact that he will not bring his family back to the UK because of security concerns, and he is currently hoping for a review of his protection in the country.

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Harry’s security arrangements are reportedly under formal review for the first time since 2020, which could mark a major step towards Charles’ reuniting with his grandchildren.

Harry lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Archie and Lilibet. (Credit: Instagram)

Harry relocated to California with his wife, Meghan, in 2020 to raise their family after sharing concerns for their safety.

Charles will be visiting the US on a state visit in June 2026, but will not redirect his trip from Washington to California to visit Harry and his family.

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