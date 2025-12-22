EXCLUSIVE: King Charles’ long-awaited joy! Prince Harry is finally free to bring his kids home

NEED TO KNOW Prince Harry has long fought for his security arrangements in the UK to be reviewed, claiming that his homeland is not ‘safe’ for his family.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry won a government review of the decision to strip him of 24-hour armed protection on visits to the UK.

Sources say Harry wants his kids Archie and Lilibet to see their grandfather, King Charles, again.

Advertisement

After an impossibly difficult few months, King Charles finally has good reason to smile again. The path is now clear for his estranged son, the Duke of Sussex, to return home to the UK with his children in tow!

“Charles is trying hard to hide his excitement, but he’s told Prince Harry that he would be welcome any time,” reveals a palace source.

The door was partially reopened in September, when Harry, 41, met with his father at Clarence House for the first time in 20 months. Then, at the beginning of December, Harry finally won a government review of his UK security arrangements.

The door has been opened for Prince Harry to return home. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Earlier in the year, Harry had claimed in a BBC interview that it would be unsafe for him to visit Britain, with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, under a security allocation that did not provide his family with 24-hour protection.

“At last there is a possibility that his security will be fully reinstated, so Harry could finally come home with the kids,” our source says.

“He desperately wants to show them where he grew up – and for them to get to know their grandfather.”

Advertisement

Charles, 77, has only met Archie a handful of times. Their last encounter was during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, where the King also briefly met Lili.

“Despite everything that’s happened, Charles is desperate to spend precious time with Archie and Lili,” our source says. “Harry won’t do anything until the security review is fully completed, but he’s excited that a meeting is now on the cards.”

Archie and Lilibet don’t really know their grandpa, King Charles. (Credit: Instagram)

Our source adds it’s unlikely that Meghan, 44, would make the initial trip.

Advertisement

A reunion with Harry and the children could be just the lift Charles needs. For almost two years, he’s been undergoing treatment following his cancer diagnosis at the beginning of 2024.

This November, he was forced to remove his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s royal titles due to his association with the late, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“It’s been a very difficult time,” our source says. “But having something joyful – like cuddles with Archie and Lili – to look forward to is just what Charles needs.”

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement