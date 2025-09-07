Prince Harry’s London visit sparks talk of royal reconciliation

The Duke of Sussex has made no secret of the fact that he would like to reconcile with the royal family. He specifically said as much in a BBC interview this May, when he readily admitted he would “love” to make peace.

Now the best opportunity in almost two years for that to happen is here. Prince Harry has landed in London this week to attend the WellChild Awards on September 8. Harry has long been a patron of the charity for seriously ill children in the UK.

That poignant date happens to be the third anniversary of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s, death. With King Charles back at work, following his summer break in Balmoral, Scotland, the path is clear for father and son to meet in person – on or around the emotionally-charged date – for the first time in 20 months.

After a restful summer, the King is back at work. (Credit: Getty)

“Charles has always been the most open to reconciling with Harry, out of all the royals,” a palace insider exclusively tells New Idea. “Even after the worst of Harry and the Duchess of Sussex’s barbs, Charles has never fully closed the door on him.”

Charles, 76, last met with Harry, 40, in person in February 2024, after his cancer diagnosis was disclosed.

A reunion has actually been tentatively on the table for months. Aides representing the King and a spokesperson for the Sussexes met at a private club in London on July 9 to reportedly broach the subject.

Buckingham Palace is the most likely venue for the meeting. (Credit: Getty)

“Now that time could be here,” our source says.

The most likely plan would be for a meeting at either Buckingham Palace or Charles’s London residence, Clarence House, our source reports.

“Aides would allow an hour, and it would just be between father and son – to avoid any escalations,” says the insider.

They add that while Harry actually hoped to travel to the UK a little earlier than the WellChild event, in order to meet with Charles and potentially other family members at Balmoral, that idea was ultimately vetoed.

“Balmoral is a personal, family home, while Buckingham Palace is a more formal space,” our source explains. “And to put it bluntly, there are fewer emotional connotations. Harry was at Balmoral when he learned that [his mother] Princess Diana had died. Also, if the meeting does turn frosty, it’s easier for either of them to leave from a London venue.”

While Charles is open to having a conversation with Harry, his eldest son, the Prince of Wales, remains steadfast in his refusal to entertain the idea.

Kate’s “open” to forgiving Harry but William’s “against it” our source says. (Credit: Getty)

“Prince William’s long been known to have a stubborn streak,” our source says.

Even Wills’ wife, the Princess of Wales, is open to at least considering a reconciliation with Harry, provided he sincerely apologises, explains our source. But William won’t “have a bar of the idea”.

Just what the outcome of the summit is – if it occurs – remains to be seen.

“The ball is in Charles’ court,” concludes the source.

“He may choose to forgive Harry if he truly believes his son wants to reconcile. But he’ll still have his work cut out to convince William it’s a good idea.”