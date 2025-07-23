Queen Elizabeth’s iconic wardrobe to go on display to mark 100th birthday

A new exhibition showcasing the late Queen Elizabeth’s iconic fashion choices will open next year to mark what would have been her 100th birthday.

Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style promises to be the largest ever collection with over 200 outfits on display, featuring everything from Her Majesty’s childhood favourites, wedding gown and her coronation ensemble.

Also on show will be design sketches, fabric samples and handwritten notes.

This cream silk evening gown with foliate beaded embroidery was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, and worn by Queen Elizabeth II in 1956. (Credit: Royal Collection Trust)

The event is being held at the King’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London from April 2026 to coincide with the centenary of her birth, and will be hosted by the Royal Collection Trust.

Advertisement

“Over the course of Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkably long reign, her distinctive style became instantly recognisable around the world, bolstering the British fashion industry and influencing generations of designers and couturiers,” exhibition curator Caroline de Guitaut said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day. (Credit: Getty)

“Only now, as the late queen’s fashion archive comes under the care of Royal Collection Trust, can we tell the story of a lifetime of thoughtful style choices – from her hands-on role and understanding of the soft power behind her clothing, to the exceptional craftsmanship behind each garment. In the year that she would have turned 100 years old, this exhibition will be a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s uniquely British style and her enduring fashion legacy.”

Admired for her impeccable fashion sense, Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 2022.She was known to sport the brightest of colours when she attended public events, however there is one colour the monarch never wore.

Advertisement

The late Queen loved to wear bright colours. (Credit: Getty).

Royal biographer Robert Hardman reportedly said: “My favourite remark she ever said was: ‘I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am.’”

According to the British author, the Queen wore neutral colours when she was relaxing at home but not at public events that required a smarter dress code.

Perhaps one of Elizabeth’s most famous outfits in recent years was her bright lime green ensemble worn during her first official outing with The Duchess of Sussex. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the documentary, The Queen at 90, the Queen’s daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said: “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen.’ Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”

She also preferred a more sedate shade when it came to her accessories.

Infact, the monarch carried black bags from Launer since the early 1960s, with three avowed favourites: the black leather Royale, the black patent Traviata, and a third black custom bag, The Telegraph reports.

Launer’s CEO Gerald Bodmer told Town and Country Magazine the Queen would order five custom bags a year, but did not deviate much from the original style of the ’50s.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

In an interview with Daily Mail, Mr Bodmer revealed: “She likes a slightly longer handle so it doesn’t get caught up in her clothes when she is greeting people.

“She’s not keen on shoulder straps, zips or partitions…she wants a strap that she can easily get her hand through to lift the lock and access the contents.”

Advertisement