Nicole Kidman exposes true feelings on Keith Urban’s music after divorce

We can all relate to the diplomacy of supporting a partner through thick and thin, and Nicole Kidman has proved she has this down to an art.

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After her divorce from Keith Urban, Nicole, 59, has seemingly revealed how she really feels about her ex’s music on the Therapuss podcast to promote Practical Magic 2 with her close friend, Sandra Bullock.

Host Jake Shane had an age-old relationship dilemma for the duo: What do you do when you secretly hate your boyfriend’s music?

Sandra, 62, took the first pass, arguing that shared taste is essential, cheekily remarking, “Music fuels everything, and if you don’t like the music, it’s not going to ignite the fuel.”

Nicole Kidman has raised eyebrows with her latest podcast appearance with Sandra Bullock. (Credit: Getty/Therapuss)

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In a pointed, zero-hesitation redirection, Sandra added, “It’s a tricky one… Nicole?”, creating an immediate viral moment.

Celebrity fans immediately clocked on to the gag, but for anyone still scratching their heads: Nicole was, of course, married to country music singer Keith Urban for nearly 20 years.

Nicole and Jake burst into fits of laughter over Sandra’s comedy-gold timing, before the Aussie actress offered some telling advice of her own.

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“You have the right to make any music you want,” she coyly said.

“Find something you like in it! Give him a compliment. Something! Give him a bone!”

Needless to say, the internet is in a frenzy over the gag, treating it as an iconic sequel to Nicole’s legendary post-Tom Cruise divorce heel-wearing moment.

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While Nicole has praised Keith for reintroducing music to her heart, her tastes have always skewed away from the country music genre that her ex built his empire on.

In fact, Nicole is best known for her love of electronic dance music and techno, famously admitting she loves Ibiza raves, while she most recently appeared in Troye Sivan’s music video for his indietronica single She’s The Best.

To the innocent onlooker, it certainly seems like Nicole is well-versed in the diplomacy of supporting a partner’s creative output, die-hard fan or not.

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