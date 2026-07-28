Keith Urban’s fears for being “replaced” as a father by Nicole Kidman’s new man revealed

Keith Urban is allegedly speechless after Nicole Kidman was spotted with a mystery man in Italy, whilst she was holidaying there with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

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The Oscar winner, 59, is believed to have been seen relaxing on a beach chair alongside businessman Michael Reinstein in Portofino, after the pair were seen on a separate occasion interacting on a hotel balcony.

A source claims to New Idea that Keith has been left reeling after Nicole’s rumoured beau was holidaying whilst his daughters were.

While they were all in Italy at the same time, there is no official confirmation that the businessman has met Sunday and Faith.

Keith hasn’t been seen publicly with Sunday or Faith since his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

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“Nicole and Keith had a strict verbal agreement to not introduce new partners to the girls until at least 12 months after their divorce,” the source alleges. The couple announced their split in September 2025, and then finalised their divorce in January 2026.

In the filing, Nicole requested to be the primary residential parent, to have their daughters for 306 days of the year, with them being with Keith for the remaining 59 days.

The insider also claims that the country singer is concerned that he is being “replaced”.

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Since the couple’s separation, there have been reports that the singer’s relationship with his daughters has been strained. However, a source has previously told People that the girls have a relationship with their father, and that “the family dynamic is much more normal than people assume”.

New Idea contacted Keith Urban’s team for comment on the matters above, but has not received a response at the time of publication.

Nicole Kidman was allegedly spotted with Michael Reinstein (right) in Portofino. (Credit: Getty/Supplied)

Nicole’s representatives were also previously contacted for a comment regarding her relationship status.

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“Up until now, he still had hopes there might be a chance at a reconciliation. He’s absolutely devastated and is going through that feeling of deep loss all over again,” our source claims.

While the actress has not made any public comments on her post-divorce relationship status, New Idea has been told that she is enjoying dating again.

Another source also alleges to New Idea that Keith was “devastated” by Nicole’s rumoured romance.

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