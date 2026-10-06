Engaged? Nicole Kidman sparks frenzy with mystery ring on THAT finger

Nicole Kidman is once again at the centre of dating chatter after flashing a ring at Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement

The Australian actress, 59, stepped out at the Chanel show with her daughter Faith, 15, and cheekily sported a ring on her left hand that resembled a wedding band.

Nicole has been linked to billionaire businessman Michael Reinstein since her divorce from Keith Urban, but New Idea understands things aren’t marriage-serious!

“Nicole knows exactly what she’s doing – the photo was her wearing a band on THAT finger,” our insider dishes.

Nicole Kidman has sparked chatter after stepping out at Paris Fashion Week with a mystery ring on. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“That picture of her and Faith, who is currently being ‘soft launched’ into the public eye, is going viral, and her phone’s been lit up ever since.”

While fans might think Nicole is hinting at an engagement announcement, the Big Little Lies star actually plans to keep her dating life very private.

“No one believes she’s secretly gone and tied the knot because she’s not exclusive with anyone right now,” our source adds.

“She has been keeping her private life more private. Everyone’s convinced this ring is just a fashion choice, while getting a ton of attention for Faith.”

Advertisement

It was quite the family affair for the Kidman clan at Paris Fashion Week as Sunday, 18, walked in the Valentino show, though Keith wasn’t in attendance.

While they’ve marked a lot of milestones over the past year, including Sunday’s 18th birthday, Keith has not publicly been seen with his daughters.

But New Idea hears that the dad-of-two has still been reaching out, inviting Sunday and Faith to every one of his shows.

Advertisement

“Keith’s done over 30 shows since announcing the divorce and invites his girls to every single one – and every time they’re no-shows,” our source explains.

“Keith’s mum and big brother are starting to worry about how this is affecting him. He loves those girls, so for him to be feeling cast aside like this is devastating.”

She attended the Chanel show with her daughter, Faith. (Credit: Getty)

It’s been a year since the news of Nicole and Keith’s split was made public, with their divorce finalised in January.

Advertisement

Nicole’s not the only one sparking dating chatter, as fans are convinced that Keith has been hinting at a new romance.

Last month, the 58-year-old shared a video of himself covering Bill Withers’ soulful love song Just the Two of Us, and fans were quick to read between the lines.

“Who are you singing to?!” one questioned.

However, Keith has not gone public with any new relationships since his split from Nicole.

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.