“Pulled away”: Nicole Kidman’s rumoured romance hits a heartbreaking snag

NEED TO KNOW Nicole Kidman is reportedly experiencing a romance setback with rumoured boyfriend Michael Reinstein .

is reportedly experiencing a romance setback with . Insiders claim the intense spotlight after their Italy photos put pressure on the relationship .

. Michael was notably absent from Nicole’s recent Practical Magic 2 premiere in Los Angeles.

in Los Angeles. Friends say Nicole is focusing on her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, as she moves forward.

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Nicole Kidman has put on a dazzling show at the recent Practical Magic 2 premieres in London and Los Angeles, but friends say her glowing smiles are hiding yet “another romance disappointment”.

Despite being less than three kilometres away, her millionaire rumoured boyfriend Michael Reinstein was nowhere to be seen when the 59-year-old hit the red carpet with co-star Sandra Bullock in LA’s Director’s Village in Westwood on August 31.

A Hollywood insider tells New Idea that her liaison with the Beverly Hills private equity investor has “lost its shine” since exploding into the news with their cosy Portofino pool photos in July.

Nicole walked the red carpet without her rumoured new boyfriend, Michael Reinstein. (Credit: Backgrid)

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“Nicole knew that it was potentially over the moment they were papped in Italy,” the insider says.

“The photos that showed them by the pool, and in his Ferrari, put a very private businessman into the A-list megawatt spotlight and it freaked him out,” our source shares.

“He had people he barely remembers from 30 years ago come out of the woodwork saying they’d been contacted by reporters. It’s a scrutiny not many people can understand.”

That both she and Michael have exceptionally busy careers also led Nicole to ultimately realise that the romance could be categorised as “a summer fling.”

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Nicole and Michael seemed tense during a drive on July 30. (Credit: TheImageDirect.com)

“Nicole really enjoyed Michael’s company and he was getting under her skin, but it feels like the spotlight ruined it, and so they both kind of mutually pulled away.”

Another factor in the cooling of the relationship was that Nicole has two impressionable teenage daughters. Sunday Rose is 18, while Faith Margaret is 15.

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“Nic wants to set a good example for her girls when it comes to not compromising for a man,” our insider says.

“She’s drumming into them the importance of standing tall when they need to and not putting up with behaviours or circumstances that don’t align with what they deserve.”

“As soon as the winds shifted in her romance with Michael, Nicole “knew that navigating its closure was another good modelling example for her girls”.

That Nicole has also been respectful of their father, her ex Keith Urban, since their split a year ago, is another way she’s setting the tone for her daughters.

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Nicole wants to set a good example of a healthy relationship for her daughter Sunday. (Credit: Getty)

“To put it bluntly, ‘keeping it classy’ is the ethos,” our insider explains. “There’s no need for public mudslinging.”

Nicole may have been “a little downcast” on the red carpet recently, but she’s not going to wallow.

“She’s a trouper,” our source says. “She’ll dust herself off and direct her focus on her work – and her girls. They’re her world.”

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