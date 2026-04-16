Practical Magic 2: Release date, cast, plot & all the latest updates

Twenty-eight years after the original cast its spell, Practical Magic is back.

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Sandra Bullock, 61, and Nicole Kidman, 58, jumped on stage to promote Practical Magic 2 at CinemaCon on April 14, where the pair unveiled a brand new teaser and gave the first real glimpse of what’s in store for the fictional Owens sisters.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back for Practical Magic 2, which is set for release later this year. (Credit: Getty)

Nicole set the tone perfectly: “The witches are back!”

The pair are reprising their roles as Sally and Gillian Owens in Practical Magic 2 — and after years of fan hopes and whispers, the sequel is finally happening.

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Here’s everything we know so far.

Practical Magic was originally released in 1998 and starred Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. (Credit: Getty)

What is Practical Magic 2 about?

The sequel picks up with the Owens sisters, older, wiser, and still very magical.

The film follows Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) as they face a new crisis involving a 300-year-old family curse and dark, emerging magic from the next generation, including Sally’s daughters.

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Sally’s daughters have grown into young women and are navigating their own complicated magical legacies, while Gillian has swapped her adventurous lifestyle for something a little quieter – though apparently not for long.

As for Sally’s love life? “Sally is single, and if you know the original film, you can probably guess why,” Bullock quipped.

Kidman also confirmed the iconic Owens house on the cliff has been physically rebuilt for the sequel.

“We have our past catching up with us, and we have our destinies, and we have our family,” she said.

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Who is in the Practical Magic 2 cast?

The original stars are back, and they’ve brought some exciting new faces with them.

Bullock and Kidman return as Sally and Gillian, while Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are reprising their roles as the beloved eccentric aunts who raised the Owens sisters.

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Joining them for the new generation are Joey King as Sally’s daughter, alongside Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.

Is there a Practical Magic 2 trailer?

A teaser was unveiled at CinemaCon on April 14, offering the first real look at the film.

Bullock also took to Instagram on the same day – making her debut on the platform – posting a behind-the-scenes video of herself in a pink bell-sleeved dress pointing to a margarita pitcher, a nod to the original film’s beloved midnight margaritas scene.

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“Midnight somewhere…” she captioned it.

She went on to share another post later the same day with a video of herself and Nicole at the CinemaCon event.

“Owens sisters ❤️” she captioned the post.

Nicole also shared a Reel to her Instagram, spruiking the movie.

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“We come to this place for Practical Magic (2)!” she captioned a BTS video of herself and Sandra.

The movie will be released on September 11 in the United States.

Fans in Australia (as well as the UK), however, will have to wait another week until September 18 for the movie’s release date.

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Where can I watch Practical Magic 2?

Distribution details are yet to be announced, but it is thought it will head to cinemas first.

The original Practical Magic movie is currently streaming on various platforms, including Stan and Amazon Prime.

It’s worth a rewatch while you wait for the sequel.