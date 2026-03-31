Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker fuel dating rumours with flirty new video

NEED TO KNOW Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker have reignited romance rumours after sharing a flirty video on Instagram.

on Instagram. The pair are currently spending a lot of time together , as they’ve started filming Season 2 Scarpetta.

, as they’ve Scarpetta. The long-time friends play husband and wife in the hit crime series.

Dating rumours intensified after Nicole and Simon stepped out at the Scarpetta premiere holding hands.

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Nicole Kidman is doing little to dispel the reports that she and Simon Baker are more than friends.

Amid fervent speculation about their relationship status, Nicole has taken to her Instagram Story to share a video of her and Simon together – and their flirtatious behaviour has tongues wagging yet again!

Nicole and Simon are joined in the video by their Scarpetta co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Bobby Cannavale. The short clip was filmed behind the scenes of Season 2 of the crime series, which the foursome is currently filming.

Nicole and Simon stand next to each other during the video. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that her hand rests on his shoulder while The Mentalist actor’s hand wraps around her waist.

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Nicole and Simon will be spending a lot more time together, now that they’ve started filming Scarpetta‘s second season. (Credit: Instagram)

“We’re in the middle of it,” Jamie Lee says.

“We’re having such a good time. Thanks for your love and support.”

Nicole then adds, “We’re so grateful”.

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Nicole and Simon play husband and wife in Scarpetta. The actress says she specially wanted Simon for the role, and begged him to accept her offer.

“Our chemistry just vibrates,” Nicole told one interviewer during the show’s promotion.

“I’ve always wanted to do something substantial with Simon… it was me going, ‘would you please, please, do this with me?’”

Nicole and Simon play lovers in Scarpetta. (Credit: Amazon)

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Are Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker dating?

It was during Scarpetta‘s premiere in New York on March 11 that the chatter around Nicole and Simon really took off.

The couple stepped out together on the red carpet, holding hands. They were then seen arriving at the show’s after party shortly after each other, and reportedly proceeded to spend the festivities by each others’ side.

Sources close to Nicole insist that there is nothing romantic going on between the pair, who have been friends for almost 30 years.

While working so intimately with each other on Scarpetta did see them grow closer, their friendship has not become romantic – yet.

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“They’ve known each other for years and are good friends. That is it,” a source told Page Six.

Another source also told Rob Shuter’s ‘Naughty But Nice’ substack that “if this were real, they’d be hiding it, not putting it on display. This was deliberate. It’s harmless, it’s fun, and it keeps them in the headlines.”

However, neither of their exes is convinced and are seeking answers!

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Nicole and Simon’s public PDA at the Scarpetta premiere sparked dating rumours. (Credit: Getty)

What is Keith Urban’s reaction to the romance rumours?

Simon’s ex-wife, Rebecca Rigg, is a very close friend of Nicole’s. New Idea’s sources say she is “confused” by the current situation.

“[Rebecca] loves Nicole like a sister, they’ve been through so much together over the years, so it’s extremely shocking for her to get her head around this new dynamic,” a well-placed source recently told New Idea.

“Rebecca is totally in the dark about Nicole and Simon’s current status.”

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Meanwhile, New Idea also understands that Keith Urban has been in touch with Simon, a good friend, to get clarification about exactly what is going on.