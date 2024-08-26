Carrie Bickmore’s ex-husband Chris Walker has broken his silence after almost two years since their split was first announced in January 2023.



“We built a family together. It’s what I thought our life would be. But life had a different plan,” Chris said on Luke Darcy’s Empowering Leaders podcast, as per the Herald Sun.

“The media part of it wasn’t a big deal for me. It’s so far down the list of, you know, saying goodbye to the kids twice a week,” he said.

“I had always assumed I’d be around them a hundred per cent of the time.

“It’s the one thing in life that I’m happy to be super confident borderline hubristic about … I’m a really good dad.”

The news came as a shock to fans, who believed she had the picture-perfect life. (Credit: Getty)

The former The Project host first announced her separation from longtime partner Chris Walker in January 2023, after 11 years together.



Taking to their respective social media accounts, Carrie and Chris shared the same statement, writing:



”Hi there, it’s with immense sadness that Chris and I have decided to separate. Whilst this is a tough time, our sole focus is on parenting, loving, and supporting our three children Ollie, Evie, and Addie with everything we’ve go. They are doing great. We won’t be making any further comment.”



They first met on the set of The Project where Chris was a producer and Carrie was a presenter.



After losing her first husband – Greg Lange – to brain cancer in 2010, Carrie fell in love with Chris in between takes and rehearsals.

Carrie and Chris shared joint statements to their Instagram accounts.(Credit: Instagram)

Chris became a loving stepfather to Carrie’s son Ollie, and in 2015 the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter called Evie.



Then in 2018, Carrie gave birth to another baby girl named Adelaide, who is cutely named Addie for short.



Previously, Carrie has told our sister publication TV Week how Chris has deep compassion and understanding of how the death of her former husband Chris has impacted her, especially since he has had to deal with tragedy in his own life.



He, like many people, understands loss and suffered his own loss in life and I think he just has a huge amount of compassion. He will always be incredibly supportive of me and of our family.”

One happy family… (Credit: Instagram)

No reason has been stated for the split, but it is easy to assume that Carrie’s incredibly hectic work schedule may have played a factor.



Chris previously told the Herald Sun that he found himself ”missing” his wife given how busy she was all the time.



“Carrie works so much, particularly at the start of the week I find myself missing her and the kids quite a lot,” he said.