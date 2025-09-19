He’s moving on! Lee Elliott cosies up to new woman after Carrie Bickmore split

Lee Elliott has already left his split from Carrie Bickmore well and truly behind him.

The Bachelorette star has jetted off for a fun-filled holiday in Croatia, where he was seen cosying up to a new woman.

He appeared to be having the time of his life as he watched his friends, Sam Lewin and Mandi Bunćuga, get married in Jelsa.

Lee Elliott has moved on after his split from Carrie Bickmore during a fun-filled European holiday. (Credit: Instagram)

Lee wrapped his arm around the bride’s sister, Anjuska, as they were seen smiling together in photographs shared to Instagram by Lee.

The sisters appear to be longtime friends of Lee’s and his ex-wife, Georgia Love, as they both follow them on Instagram.

Lee seemed to have the time of his life at the wedding as he gushed in a caption: “Still smiling from the most magical week celebrating the Lewins in beautiful Jelsa, Croatia!!

Lee was attending a wedding and wrapped his arm around the bride’s sister, Anjuska Bunćuga, in photographs shared to Instagram by Lee. (Credit: Instagram)

“So much love for you both @samlewin__ and @mandibuncuga and everyone who came together to make it so unforgettable. Here’s to a lifetime of laughter, love, and more 3 day parties like this one!”

His fun-filled European adventure comes after New Idea revealed Lee and Carrie had gone their separate ways.

Their whirlwind romance has already ended after just two months, with sources saying things were never as serious as they seemed.

The wedding took place in Croatia. (Credit: Instagram)

“I think everyone caught wind of this at its early stages, which was around the time his friends and family stepped in,” the source told us.

With Lee’s split from Georgia still fresh, pals reportedly warned the Melbourne tradie “from the beginning” about getting into another high-profile relationship.

“It was fun, but they’ve realised they have very different priorities. Lee knows there’s an expiry date on playing the bachelor, but for now, he’s not tied down, and Carrie seems just fine with that too,” one friend said.

Lee and Carrie Bickmore have gone their separate ways after being linked in July. (Credit: Getty)

Our sister publication Woman’s Day previously reported that Carrie and Lee had connected through mutual friends who thought the pair would make a “beautiful couple.”

They were first linked in July, after Lee and Georgia announced their split in February of this year after months of speculation.

Meanwhile, Carrie announced her split from her husband, Chris Walker, in early 2023 after 11 years together.