EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Bickmore’s relationship with Bachie star Lee Elliott fizzles

It was the coupling that had everyone talking, but New Idea hears Carrie’s reported romance with Lee Elliott is on its last legs.

Advertisement

Sources close to the former The Bachelorette star now say Lee, 44, and Carrie were never as serious as they might have seemed.

“I think everyone caught wind of this at its early stages, which was around the time his friends and family stepped in,” says the source.

Carrie Bickmore split from Chris Walker in 2023 after being together for 11 years. (Credit: Getty)

With Lee’s split from ex-wife Georgia Love still fresh, pals reportedly warned the Melbourne tradie “from the beginning” about getting into another high-profile relationship.

Advertisement

Our source adds that the romance was “always on borrowed time”. Lee reportedly hasn’t even met Carrie’s kids.

“How much did they really have in common?” another friend adds.

“It was fun, but they’ve realised they have very different priorities. Lee knows there’s an expiry date on playing the bachelor, but for now, he’s not tied down, and Carrie seems just fine with that too.”

Lee and Georgia announced they were getting a divorce in March 2025 after falling in love on The Bachelorette in 2016. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Our sister publication Woman’s Day previously reported that Carrie and Lee had connected through mutual friends who thought the pair would make a “beautiful couple.”

While Carrie announced her split from Chris in early 2023, Lee’s own split from Georgia wasn’t announced until February this year after months of rampant speculation over the state of his marriage.

Opening up about the end of her marriage on Mamamia’s No Filter podcast, Georgia said she was still struggling to come to terms with the end of their relationship after nine years together.

“Lee and I made the decision together, but it doesn’t mean it makes me happy. It doesn’t, I’m really sad about it.”

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.