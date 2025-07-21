How Georgia love REALLY feels about her ex-husband’s romance with Carrie Bickmore

During one of the most difficult times of her life, Georgia Love opened up to Carrie Bickmore as if she was a sister – so it’s hardly surprising she’s been left reeling by the revelation that Carrie is dating her ex-husband, just five months after their split.

Georgia’s appearance on The Project in November 2016 tugged at the heartstrings. Not only had the journalist just fallen madly in love with sexy plumber Lee Elliott on The Bachelorette, but she had just lost her beloved mother, Belinda, after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Sitting at The Project desk, hand-in-hand with Lee, a shaken Georgia shared intimate details with Carrie, talking about how the news of her mother’s death had come just hours after she and Lee were able to be alone together for the very first time – something Carrie described as “bittersweet”.

Georgia Love was candid to Carrie Bickmore about the loss of her mother, and her then-romance with Lee Elliott. (Credit: Instagram)

“‘Bittersweet’ is probably the only word I can think of for that, but it’s not quite right either,” a visibly emotional Georgia responded. “In the space of 24 hours we went from having one of the happiest moments, where we could finally, actually be in the same room together, and tell everybody how we feel, and relax, and literally 24 hours later I got the worst phone call of my life.

“I mean talking about highs and lows, it’s been incredibly difficult, but would have been so much more difficult if Lee hadn’t have been there. There are silver linings, and my mum absolutely supported me in doing this, and in everything I did.”

Fast forward nine years and that emotional TV appearance has taken on a whole new meaning, as Carrie, 44, enjoys a steamy dalliance with Lee, also 44, herself.

“There’s definitely something romantic going on,” an insider told our sister publication Woman’s Day, adding the hot new duo’s pals think they “make a beautiful couple”.

Carrie Bickmore and Lee Elliott are now an item. (Credit: Instagram)

While Georgia and Lee called their decision to “lovingly part ways” after four years of marriage an “incredibly difficult decision”, insisting there was “no drama” or “bad blood” between them, if Georgia’s Instagram account is anything to go by, it seems she’s not at all thrilled by the development.

Neither she or Carrie follow each other, despite Georgia, 35, trusting Carrie with those intimate details of her family tragedy. Carrie was, however, spotted liking a slew of photos Lee shared to Instagram in February 2025.

“It stings,” a source close to Georgia told Woman’s Day, of Lee and Carrie’s romance. “Seeing Lee move on so publicly and with someone as beloved as Carrie has brought up some complicated emotions.”

Georgia Love has been candid about her relationship with Lee Elliott ending. (Credit: Instagram)

Georgia herself has alluded to the heartache she feels. In an interview with Mamamia’s No Filter podcast earlier this year, she admitted to host Kate Langbroek that she felt “really sad” about her split from Lee.

“Lee and I made the decision together, but it doesn’t mean it makes me happy,” she confided.

And as recently as July 17, Georgia reshared a telling post from writer and comedian Asher Perlman on her Instagram Stories, hinting at her struggle.

“I think the only thing you need to know about my mental health is that I just tried to listen to my guided meditation at 1.5x speed,” it read.

