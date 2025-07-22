Carrie Bickmore’s ex UNFOLLOWS her on Instagram – adds Georgia Love!

Just days after our sister publication, Woman’s Day, revealed that Carrie Bickmore and reality TV star, Lee Elliott, are currently enjoying a low profile dalliance – it seems her ex may have just made his feelings about the blossoming romance very clear.

Well-known Aussie TV producer, Chris Walker, was in a long-term relationship with Carrie for 11 years before the couple called it quits in 2023.

In 2024, Chris, who is best known for his work on popular shows such as Hard Quiz, expressed his deep sadness, telling the Empowering Leaders podcast the separation had been “painful” to deal with.

Carrie and Chris were together for 11 years. (Credit: Instagram)

“We built a family together. It’s what I thought our life would be. But life had a different plan,” he said.

Now, it seems whispers the former host of The Project is dating tradie-turned-Bachelorette-star Lee Elliott could be bringing up the same emotions.

A quick search on Chris’ Instagram account shows he no longer follows Carrie, whom he shares three children with – daughters Evie and Adelaide and stepson, Oliver.

In a shock twist however, Chris does appear to follow Lee’s former flame and Bachelorette star, Georgia Love.

Chris no longer follows Carrie on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

While we don’t know exactly when Chris unfollowed Carrie and began following Georgia, the move has certainly raised eyebrows – especially after he staged a similar move on social media when Carrie was said to be dating her radio show co-host, Tommy Little, shortly after their split two years ago.

Chris does appear to follow Georgia Love. (Credit: Instagram)

In a cryptic Instagram post – which he later deleted – Chris had photoshopped himself in a promotional photo for the Carrie & Tommy drive radio show. In the image, Chris was seen with his arms around a pregnant Carrie while Tommy appeared to be very much third wheeling.

While those close to Chris came out to say he was just joking by sharing the awkward photo on social media, others thought it was his way of confirming something was going on between the pair.

Chris shared this cryptic Instagram post back in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

So, could Chris’ latest Instagram move be more than just a simple click of a button? Only time will tell.

The spotting of the mysterious social activity also comes as Georgia shared her own cryptic post to her Instagram stories, with a life hack quote reading: “disguise your nervous breakdown as a series of jokes.”

