Tommy Little: His secret battle, relationship split and family plans

For years, he’s brought his distinct cheeky humour and self-deprecating honesty to the airwaves on the Carrie & Tommy radio show, and yet mischief-making Tommy Little candidly admits he “cries more than the average person”.

“I can’t really help it. So it’s certainly not on purpose, but I just try and give 100 per cent me and it turns out that occasionally that’s sensitive,” the star told our sister publication WHO in a March 2025 interview.

Indeed, there are two distinct sides to Tommy’s endearing personality: a playfulness and a vulnerability, which show themselves from time to time – and which Tommy attributes to being “a bit more comfortable in my own skin”.

“Maybe in the early years, I was focused 100 per cent on just trying to be funny all the time,” the star told WHO. “I think I’ve probably just grown in every aspect. I think I probably have experienced a bit more life, and so it just comes through.”

Tommy Little has different sides to his personality. (Credit: Instagram/mrstommylittle)

What is Tommy Little’s real name?

In 2025, Tommy turned 40 (“As my dad says about ageing, the alternative is pretty grim, and I agree,” he says) – and the man born Thomas Little on February 23, 1985, has seen his fair share of success.

He’s found enduring success on stage at comedy gigs, including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and for many years, he brought his unique wit to regular episodes of The Project.

Despite exiting the show when it went through a 2023 revamp (before it was axed entirely in 2025), Tommy has been a recurring guest on Have You Been Paying Attention, Spicks and Specks, and more.

But with success has come challenges, too.

Tommy shared deatils of his ADHD diagnosis with radio co-host Carrie Bickmore. (Credit: Instagram/carrietommyshow)

What has Tommy Little been diagnosed with?

In 2023, on the Carrie & Tommy show, Tommy revealed he had been diagnosed with ADHD.

Tommy said that he’d been told “for years” that he exhibited the signs of having the condition, which is characterised by persistent problems with inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness.

“Finally, it came to a head and my mum said to me ‘please… can you just go and get a diagnosis?’ And so I did,” the star told co-host Carrie Bickmore and listeners.

“I went to the doctors, and I had an initial screening for ADHD.”

“My mum is one of the most amazing mums in the world, and she asks very little of me, and so when she pleaded with me to do it, I thought I should,” Tommy explained.

Tommy said that the initial screening involved around 15 questions that he had to answer on a scale as to whether you agreed or disagreed with what was written.

“I had real trouble with the questions,” Tommy admitted on the show, before revealing that his final score ended up being high – and he was subsequently referred to a specialist.

While Tommy appeared unfazed during the segment, his co-host Carrie revealed that he had become emotional as he recounted what had happened.

Reflecting on his diagnosis, he told listeners that his undiagnosed ADHD had perhaps led to some other “problems” in his life, although he didn’t wish to go into specifics.

Tommy did, however, talk candidly to WHO about how his career success had impacted his ability to have a relationship.

“I’ve realised over the years that it is quite hard to have relationships when I’m constantly touring the country and away from home and working, and because I love what I do, I really throw myself into it,” Tommy the publication. “And I think at some point, if I want to have a family, which I do, maybe that balance might have to change.”

In 2021, the star revealed he had been living with his partner, environmental activist Natalie Kyriacou, during the COVID pandemic, but that they had split amid the lockdown in Melbourne.

‘I was living with a partner, but that didn’t go well,” the star told our sister publication TV Week in December 2021.

“She’s wonderful, but we didn’t go well. It sucked. I thought I was going to achieve so much having more time on my hands, but I didn’t. All I did was drink myself into a stupor.”

Tommy Little with his ex Natalie Kyriacou. (Credit: Instagram/mrstommylittle)

Tommy Little and Carrie Bickmore

Following Tommy’s split, his radio co-host Carrie Bickmore announced her own separation from long-term partner Chris Walker in January 2023. Chris and Carrie had two daughters together, Evie and Adelaide, and Carrie has an older son, Oliver, from her marriage to her late husband, Greg Lange.

After the end of their respective relationships, there was speculation that single Tommy and Carrie, 44, were dating, but Tommy told 2DAY FM’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin show in April 2023 that he was single – and on the celeb dating app Raya, having been “kicked off all the others”.

“I didn’t do anything bad; people just report me as fake,” he explained. “So they see my profile pop up and then I get all these messages saying, ‘Hey, someone’s using your pictures’.

“And I just can’t keep telling the apps that it’s me because it’s so desperate going, ‘Hey Tinder, that’s actually me’.”

When asked outright by Erin Molan whether he was currently single, Tommy replied, “Yeah, of course”.

Tommy said he was single. (Credit: Instagram/carrietommyshow)

What is Tommy Little doing now?

Today, Tommy continues as co-host of the Carrie & Tommy show alongside Carrie Bickmore.

He performs his stand-up comedy tour, I’m Not Proud, on stage, with Carrie seen supporting him at one gig at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre.

Carrie, meanwhile, was most recently linked with reality TV star Lee Elliott following his split from journalist-turned-The Bachelorette star Georgia Love.

“There’s definitely something romantic going on,” an insider told our sister publication Woman’s Day when the news first broke, adding that the pair’s mutual friends think they make a “beautiful couple”.