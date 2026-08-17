Farmer Wants A Wife’s Dylan reveals he’s moved on with new girlfriend!

Farmer Wants A Wife’s Dylan Scarborough has well and truly moved on after his split from Ally Horsbrough.

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The couple shocked fans with the news of their separation after the FWAW 2026 finale, but Dylan is back on the dating scene.

“I have been seeing a lady, and she’s real cool,” he tells New Idea on the red carpet for the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards.

“She’s into horses and whatnot as well and her and I are working pretty cool.”

Dylan says they have been dating for a couple of weeks, so it’s still early days, but that they get on “like a house on fire”.

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“We’ve got the same ability to talk not good, so it works out well,” he jokes.

As for an engagement?

“I’ve known this lady less than I did that show, so I think I need a little bit more time with her first,” he quips.

He’s keeping her identity under wraps for now, but we’re hoping it’s the happy ending he’s been looking for!

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Farmer Dylan has confirmed that he has a new girlfriend. (Credit: Getty)

What happened between Dylan and Ally on Farmer Wants A Wife?

Dylan and Ally only had eyes for each other on FWAW so it’s no surprise that they walked away from the show together.

At the 2026 reunion, Dylan admitted the long distance had been challenging, but they were still going strong.

Ally had even planned to move to Dylan’s farm for a few weeks straight after the reunion, so fans were shocked to learn of their split.

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“I wasn’t willing to compromise on the goals and dreams that I’m chasing. And I couldn’t ask Ally to compromise on the future that she wanted,” Dylan told our sister publication Woman’s Day.

He confirmed that he and Ally had separated just weeks after the reunion, which was filmed in January 2026, one month after the finale.

“Ally deserves someone ready to build the sort of future she wants. Our lives were headed in different directions,” he added.

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Dylan and Ally were united at the 2026 reunion, but split just weeks later. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Despite their separation, Dylan and Ally remain in contact and are now good friends.

“I was willing to reshape my life to join his, but I also realised I needed to feel chosen in return. I was making plans to move and build a home and make that life work,” Ally said of their split.

“I’m disappointed that it didn’t work out, but just because a relationship has ended doesn’t mean it’s failed.”

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