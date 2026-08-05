Farmer Wants A Wife’s Jarrad and Brodie announce shock split

Farmer Jarrad Casaretto and Brodie Anderson have shocked Farmer Wants A Wife fans with the abrupt news of their split.

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The couple put on a very loved-up appearance at the 2026 reunion; however, they have exclusively confirmed to New Idea that they have since broken up.

They haven’t confirmed when they went their separate ways, simply saying they “aren’t together at this time”, which could potentially signal a recent separation.

“Following the end of Farmer Wants a Wife, there’s naturally been interest in our relationship status,” they tell us in a joint statement.

“While we’re not together at this time, we remain an important part of each other’s lives and have a great deal of respect and care for one another.”

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“We’re incredibly grateful for the experience we shared and for everyone’s support throughout our journey.”

Farmer Jarrad and Brodie have officially split. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The news has come as a shock to Farmer Wants A Wife fans after they hinted that marriage could be on the cards at the 2026 reunion.

During the episode, which was filmed in January 2026, Jarrad and Brodie confirmed it had all been going well between them in the month after filming.

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“We’ve gone back to basics a little bit, and we’re just enjoying the time we spend together,” he shared.

“We have a strong connection, it’s something special, and we’re very excited for the future.”

Brodie also confirmed that she had met Jarrad’s two sons, marking a major milestone in their relationship.

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“It was a beautiful experience, and they were lovely, and more than anything, it was nice to see Jarrad in his element with the boys,” she added.

They were talking marriage at the 2026 reunion, but things have since gone south. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Jarrad even hinted that it was “heading in the direction” of marriage, but that they weren’t putting any pressure on things.

However, things have gone south between them since then, though it is not known exactly when or why they decided to part ways.

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New Idea had heard whispers that the couple had separated, with rumours circulating that Jarrad had reconnected with axed contestant Kyiah Jones.

Kyiah, 32, was sent home during the first round of eliminations alongside Kristy, 37, and Hannah, 40, and barely got any screen time in the final edit.

“Jarrad is a pretty reserved guy in real life,” one insider told us.

“But some of the women who made it further into the process were bigger personalities and naturally created more storylines.”

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Our insiders recently claimed that Jarrad is back in touch with Kyiah. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Looking back, people are wondering whether the women who suited him best were overlooked.”

Friends claimed that Kyiah’s calm nature and strong family values aligned her with Jarrad from the beginning, but her quieter personality didn’t give her the chance to shine on the show.

Sources have claimed that Jarrad and Kyiah have quietly reconnected since his and Brodie’s split, and are getting to know each other from scratch.

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The 2026 series has been plagued by break-ups, leaving Farmer Zac and Maya as the only couple still standing.

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