“Not the time to make enemies”: Princess Anne’s scathing warning to Prince William

Princess Anne has issued a warning to Prince William, with New Idea understanding that she has made it her mission to make sure he and Princess Kate aren’t “being isolated” from the rest of the family.

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To ensure this doesn’t happen, the working royal has been pushing for the Prince and Princess of Wales to maintain a strong relationship with their cousins, Mike and Zara Tindall.

A royal insider tells New Idea that Anne has been “deeply concerned” about the declining relationship between her nephew and his father, King Charles.

Princess Anne wants Mike and Zara Tindall to look out for William and Kate. (Credit: Getty)

“Even worse, William and Kate both seem so guarded these days, even with her, which is why she’s adamant Zara keeps an eye on them,” the source says.

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Her efforts might be paying off, with one source telling us that the future King and Queen are eyeing another visit to Australia, with Mike and Zara in tow.

However, it might not be enough due to the already strained relationship between the father and son.

We have also been told that Anne has urged William not to allow his brother and Queen Camilla to exacerbate the frustrations he already has with his father.

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“She’s worried about Kate and the children and has warned him that now’s not the time to make enemies or he’ll have just as difficult a reign as his father’s having,” the source continues.

William and Charles have grown apart over the years, with another source claiming that the pair seem to only meet once a month to discuss state affairs.

The reigning monarch and future heir have only been publicly seen together at a handful of royal engagements and events in recent months, which have been spaced apart.

Tensions have reportedly heightened following Prince Harry’s visit to the UK last month, where he met with the King privately with Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

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William and Charles have grown apart over the years. (Credit: Getty)

The Duke of Sussex is believed to be a topic of contention for the future King, with another insider telling us that William is not happy with the “special treatment” Harry has been receiving.

The Princess Royal is also reportedly angry that her time in South Korea, which was to mark 75 years since the Korean War, was overshadowed by Harry.

Just days after her trip last month, her nephew revealed that the Invictus Games will be held in the city of Daejeon in 2029.

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“Anne’s not happy and expressed as such to her brother Charles, but what upsets her the most is that Harry must know what he’s doing – he could have waited a week at the very least,” New Idea was previously told.

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