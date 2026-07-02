“Unfinished business”: Was Farmer Jarrad’s perfect match axed for ratings?!

Jarrad Casaretto‘s love story on Farmer Wants A Wife is still unfolding, but New Idea hears that his dream woman might have been overlooked.

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The almond farmer, 41, still has Yvonne, Carly, and Christina competing for his affections, but we hear that an axed contestant might have been his perfect match.

Sources tell New Idea that Jarrad is back in contact with Kyiah Jones, the Queensland social worker who didn’t even make it back to the farm.

Now, insiders are questioning whether producers inadvertently cost Jarrad his chance at true love, with Kyiah struggling to stand out in an environment increasingly focused on creating compelling television.

“Jarrad is a pretty reserved guy in real life,” one insider tells us.

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“But some of the women who made it further into the process were bigger personalities and naturally created more storylines. Looking back, people are wondering whether the women who suited him best were overlooked.”

Farmer Jarrad is said to have reconnected with Kyiah after Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Kyiah, 32, was sent home during the first round of eliminations alongside Kristy, 37, and Hannah, 40, and barely got any screentime in the final edit.

Kyiah hasn’t been the only quieter contestant who has struggled to make an impact on the show, with Renae telling New Idea how she felt Farmer Dylan didn’t give her a chance.

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While viewers saw Kyiah’s exit as Farmer Jarrad’s decision, insiders claim producers heavily focused on casting women who would generate engaging television moments and keep audiences invested throughout the season.

“There was definitely a feeling that some contestants were considered stronger television talent than others,” another source claims.

“The quieter women didn’t always get the same opportunities to shine.”

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Friends say Kyiah’s calm nature, strong family values and grounded personality may actually have made her one of the most compatible women in the entire cast for Jarrad.

In her original application, Kyiah described herself as someone who values meaningful conversations, honesty and family, while declaring that Jarrad ticked all the boxes she was looking for in a partner.

“She wasn’t there for attention or airtime,” says the insider.

“She genuinely wanted to meet someone and settle down. In many ways, she was exactly what Farmer Jarrad said he was looking for.”

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While some of the more outgoing personalities shone through, Kyiah “understood and appreciated” the “quieter” side of Jarrad’s personality, our insiders claim.

Kyiah is said to have understood Jarrad’s quieter side. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Filming wrapped up at the end of last year, and since then, sources say the pair have quietly reconnected and are getting to know each other away from the pressure of reality television.

“Jarrad and Kyiah are talking again, and there’s definitely a connection there,” our insider reveals.

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“There’s a lot of unfinished business.”

“Sometimes the best love stories aren’t the loudest ones,” they add.

“People around Farmer Jarrad are starting to wonder whether producers let a really good opportunity slip away.”

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