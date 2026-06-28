“He gave up on us”: Renae breaks silence on her devastating Farmer Wants A Wife exit

Farmer Wants A Wife‘s Renae was left heartbroken by her departure from Dylan’s farm, and she wasn’t the only one.

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Viewers were devastated on Sunday, June 28, when Dylan told Renae he felt their connection had run its course, resulting in her tearful exit from the farm.

Speaking to New Idea, Renae admits that she felt Dylan “gave up” on their connection before it even had the chance to develop, despite their strong start on the first speed date.

“I was disappointed that Dylan and I never had the chance to explore our connection any further,” she tells us.

“I felt like he gave up on us before we really had the opportunity to see if there was any genuine potential there.”

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Renae has broken her silence on her emotional exit from Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Dylan, 24, and Renae, 23, had an instant connection when they first met, but things changed when they arrived on the farm. Now, Renae feels Dylan had already made up his mind about her after her first day, when she was quieter and more reserved.

“Looking back now, one of the things that hurt the most was that he never chose me for a date based on what he saw and felt that first day on the farm,” she explains.

“After such a positive start, it was difficult to understand why we never had the opportunity to explore our connection further.

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“At times, it felt unfair because without that one-on-one time, I never really had the chance to show him who I am or see what our connection could have been.”

“The other girls had already spent quality one-on-one time with Dylan and had opportunities to build those early foundations, while I was still waiting for that chance,” she adds.

“It made it difficult to know where I stood and to fully explore what our connection could have been.”

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Though she was deeply upset by Dylan pulling back from her at the time, it has actually helped her realise what she’s looking for in a future partner.

“At the time, that was quite hurtful and difficult to process,” she says.

Viewers were left devastated when Dylan closed the chapter on their relationship. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“However, looking back, it’s taught me to not chase something that isn’t equally pursued and trust that the right person will choose me just as much as I choose them.”

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So, is Renae still looking for love? Yes, but she doesn’t want to find it on reality TV.

“I’m still looking for love. My time on the show helped me find a new level of confidence in myself, and for that I’m incredibly grateful,” she shares.

“However, I don’t think I’d go on another reality TV show to find what I’m looking for.

“I’ve learned that I’m not going to rush the process; I believe the right person will come along when the timing is right.

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“And when I do meet someone, I hope there’s a genuine connection, plenty of laughter and maybe a few extraordinary dates along the way.”

Despite Renae making an effort with him on the football date, it wasn’t meant to be between the pair. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Her FWAW journey might not have ended as she (or fans) had hoped, but she’s got no regrets.

“Going on FWAW is something I’ll always be proud of,” she gushes.

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“It pushed me beyond my comfort zone, helped me grow in confidence, and taught me the importance of knowing my worth.

“While it may not have turned out exactly how I imagined, I’ve gained valuable life experiences, unforgettable memories, and friendships that I’ll cherish for years to come.”

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