“Not normal”: FWAW’s Lily delivers brutal verdict on Dylan’s “fake” romance

Lily has made a bombshell departure from Dylan’s farm on Farmer Wants A Wife, and she’s standing by everything she said.

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On Sunday night, wildlife vet tech Lily, 28, decided to quit the show after Ally kissing Dylan on their double date proved to be the final straw.

Speaking to New Idea, Lily didn’t mince her words as she said she felt like the other girls on Dylan’s farm were playing “games”, particularly Ally with the “ridiculous” kiss.

“It was kind of done behind my back on a double date, and personally, I wouldn’t be doing that to another girl, and I just don’t [like] that type of sneaky behaviour,” she tells us.

“A lot of the girls are really into playing games, and I’m a competitive person.

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Farmer Wants A Wife’s Lily is not mincing her words about her time on Dylan’s farm. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I’ll go after what I want, but I don’t like participating in playing games, and that’s where kind of my interest gets lost.”

While she acknowledges that FWAW, by nature, is a competition, she insists there is a clear difference between that and game-playing, which she felt Ally was doing with the kiss.

She admits that both Ally and Dylan are partially to “blame”, but acknowledges the unique nature of the situation, where he is having to date five women at one moment.

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However, Lily adds that the kiss wasn’t the reason she ultimately left; it was her job. She says she could no longer justify being away from work when she was barely getting any time with Dylan.

“The kiss isn’t really why I left, [my] job was. I don’t know how much it’s shown, I haven’t seen the episode, but you’ve got one man dating and kissing multiple women and everyone’s expected to act like that’s normal,” she says.

“It just isn’t normal. At the end of the day, it wasn’t something I was really that comfortable with, and it doesn’t really align with my values.”

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As for who she thinks is the best match for Dylan on the show? She doesn’t think any of the women are.

She has doubled down on her criticism of Ally over the double date kiss. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It’s all fake. I don’t think anyone was really given enough time to build a genuine connection.

“Real relationships aren’t built through scheduled conversations and group dates, manufacturing drama and jealousy.”

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Safe to say that the FWAW experience wasn’t what Lily had hoped for, and she wishes she’d had more time to build a genuine connection with Dylan.

“I spent a lot more time waiting around than actually spending time with the farmer, so it was a little bit disappointing,” she admits.

“The girls would always be pulling him to the side, taking him away in a group setting, and no one else would be getting able to spend time with him.

“So it’s like, okay, well, we don’t really have a chance here, do we?”

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Watching the show back, Lily says she’s found it “frustrating” that many of her scenes were cut out, but insists she has no regrets about the show.

She has branded Dylan’s romances on the farm as “fake”. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I was an elite athlete, I represented Australia, I worked in wildlife conservation, I’ve studied science, yet somehow I’ve just been reduced to the girl upset about a kiss. A bit ridiculous, but no regrets though, I’d say everything again,” she tells us.

So, has FWAW turned her off dating shows for life? It seems so.

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“I don’t think I have any interest in competing with a group of women for one man’s attention ever again,” she concludes.

“One, it’s degrading for women and two, once was enough for me.”

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