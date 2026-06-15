Farmer Wants A Wife’s Alex plots career change after “fake farmer” accusations

NEED TO KNOW Questions have been raised about Farmer Alex’s authenticity , with some suggesting he may be a paid actor .

, with some suggesting he may be a . Viewers argued his lifestyle didn’t fit that of “a real farmer,” though Alex brushed off the accusations .

. Alex has now confirmed he wants to turn his FWAW appearance into a media career .

he wants to turn his FWAW appearance into a . He’d also consider doing reality TV again, revealing the one show he’d love to go on.

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Given its success rate of matching up couples for the long-term, it’s commonly thought that anyone who signs up to Farmer Wants A Wife is doing so for the right reasons.

However, before the 2026 season had even begun, questions were raised over Farmer Alex’s authenticity.

Theories emerged online that Alex, 28, might be a paid actor after he spoke about a healthy work-life balance.

This resulted in many viewers commenting that he couldn’t possibly be “a real farmer” with this type of lifestyle.

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Alex is a natural in front of the cameras. (Credit: Channel Seven).

While Alex laughed off the accusations, his confirmation that he would like to parlay his stint on FWAW into a media career could result in further allegations that he’s only on the show for fame.

Alex tells New Idea that he and Farmer Zac, 24, are eager to launch a podcast together.

At this stage, the podcast idea is in its infancy, with Alex revealing it’s just “two men at a table talking”.

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“I know it’s a saturated market,” he says, adding that it could be about “farming stuff … I’d love to do a cooking show [too].”

“I’m a good cook, and Zac is pretty handy in the kitchen. He’s a baker.”

In fact, Alex loves food so much he’d happily do reality TV again if it meant getting to do The Great Australian Bake Off.

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Farmer Alex tells us that since going on the show, he’s really good friends with Zac. (Credit: Channel Seven).

It’s only been a week since Farmer Alex made his TV debut, but he’s already making a stir.

In fact, fans are convinced they’ve already worked out who is going to be Alex’s winning lady, based on one telling detail.

The mushroom farmer picked Eddy for his 24-hour date, and he gifted her jewellery, which has raised eyebrows.

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New Idea exclusively revealed that the necklace was estimated to be worth an eye-watering $2,800, so is this a sign of love?

“The pendant looks to all be in yellow gold with a fine chain to hold the bezel set with a slight crescent moon-shaped mother of pearl,” MDT Design jeweller Kosta Theochari told us.

Fans are convinced Alex is going to choose Eddy (Credit: Channel Seven)

“The high polish on this piece tends to bring more attention to the white mother-of-pearl.

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“In terms of pricing, the quality of both the gold and the mother of pearl does play a huge factor, but I feel this is priced in the vicinity of $2,800.”

So, will it turn out to be a sign of true love or a red flag for his other four matches?

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