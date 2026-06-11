Leaked Farmer Wants A Wife photos reveal Jason’s winner as Beth “disappears”

NEED TO KNOW Leaked photos from a race day outing reveal Farmer Jason enjoying a double date .

enjoying a . The date was filmed last November , midway through production of Farmer Wants a Wife.

, midway through production of Farmer Wants a Wife. Farmer Jason’s early front-runner Beth was noticeably absent from the date, sparking speculation over her whereabouts.

was noticeably absent from the date, sparking speculation over her whereabouts. The pair connected instantly, leading many fans to predict early on that Beth would be Farmer Jason’s winner.

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Farmer Wants a Wife 2026 star Jason Tessman formed an instant connection with fellow single parent Beth upon meeting her.

In fact, their bond was so immediate that Farmer Jason, 37, picked Beth for his 24-hour date, inviting her to be the first woman to come back with him to his dairy farm in Coolabunia, Qld.

But despite their obvious mutual attraction, it appears Beth, a 28-year-old veterinarian, might not end up being Farmer Jason’s eventual winner.

New Idea has unearthed photos of Farmer Jason taken midway through production that were published by a local news outlet last November.

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They show him on a loved-up shared date with business development manager Poppy and customer experience officer Logan.

Beth, to our surprise, is nowhere to be seen, despite her early front-runner status.

Leaked photographs have revealed that Poppy and Logan are Farmer Jason’s final two matches. (Credit: The South Burnett News)

Who does Farmer Jason end up with on Farmer Wants a Wife?

Farmer Jason and his matches Poppy, 31, and Logan, 28, attended the ‘Flemington In The Bush’ race meeting in Kumbia (a nearby town) on November 4 last year as part of an upcoming Farmer Wants a Wife episode.

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Farmer Jason is reportedly a regular at the event.

According to local news outlet southburnett.com.au, Farmer Jason brought along “an entourage” that included several Farmer Wants a Wife cameramen, sound people and two women whom they named at the time as Logan and Poppy.

As part of their date, the trio took part in Kumbia Races’ version of Fashions on the Field, with Farmer Jason competing in the Best Dressed Couples category twice – once with Poppy and once with Logan.

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It appears the judges had a hard time separating the two women, though, as they awarded the two pairings equal third!

However, this caused some sashing problems for South Burnett Mayor Kathy Duff; The South Burnette News revealed.

While Farmer Jason got his own sash, Poppy and Logan were forced to share the second pink sash – and if the expressions on their faces after it was draped around their two heads is anything to go by, neither was happy about it!

Single mum Beth and Farmer Jason hit it off from day one. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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What happened between Farmer Jason and Beth?

With the leaked double date positioning Logan and Poppy as the new front-runners for Farmer Jason’s heart, insiders are now wondering what happened with him and Beth.

Beth definitely seems to check all of Farmer Jason’s boxes, given they appeared to want a lot of the same things.

Most importantly, Beth was willing to relocate to the farm, which Farmer Jason has said was his biggest deal-breaker.

“I don’t expect my partner to move straight away because I know it’s hard to leave your family and friends, but I’d like someone who is open to doing it,” Farmer Jason told New Idea exclusively when we asked about his ‘red flags’ ahead of the premiere.

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“My dream partner is someone fun, kind, and genuine with a great sense of humour,” he continued.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZBYn8AHX1M/

“She would be confident, easy-going, and up for new adventures but happy to keep things relaxed.”

The father-of-two added that he was after the same fairytale as his parents, who have been married for over 40 years.

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“[They are] still very much in love,” Farmer Jason shared. “I really want that.”

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