Has Farmer Wants A Wife’s Alex picked his winner? $2.8k clue raises eyebrows

Alex Thompson-Welch‘s journey on Farmer Wants A Wife might have only just begun, but there are signs he already knows who he’s picking.

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The 28-year-old beef and mushroom farmer picked Eddy for his 24-hour date, giving her a clear advantage, and he also gifted her jewellery during the date in a bold gesture.

And New Idea can reveal the eye-watering estimated price tag of the necklace, which might leave you asking: romantic gesture or too much too soon?

“The pendant looks to all be in yellow gold with a fine chain to hold the bezel set with a slight crescent moon-shaped mother of pearl,” MDT Design jeweller Kosta Theochari exclusively tells us.

“The high polish on this piece tends to bring more attention to the white mother-of-pearl.

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Farmer Alex has raised eyebrows with his extravagant gift for Eddy. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“In terms of pricing, the quality of both the gold and the mother of pearl does play a huge factor, but I feel this is priced in the vicinity of $2,800.”

Needless to say, it’s a very bold gesture for a first date, and with four other women about to enter the scene, it could ruffle some feathers.

The scene itself was romantic and emotional, and I’m sure fans were rooting for the couple; however, I am also wondering, is it a red flag to give such an extravagant gift so soon?

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I know I’d be slightly alarmed if somebody presented me with jewellery on a first date, but then I probably wouldn’t be swept away for a 24-hour date in the first place.

The world of FWAW is far from the usual dating rituals, and Alex seems like a genuine guy, so I will cut him some slack, but the gesture certainly raised my eyebrows.

But for Alex, it was the perfect move. He’s already admitted that Eddy was a “clear frontrunner” from early on, so maybe it’s no surprise he fell head over heels.

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“When I picked, there was no question in my mind that I was choosing Eddy for that 24-hour date,” he told Marie Claire.

“I was really happy with the five ladies I took back to the farm, but Eddy was the clear frontrunner.”

So, do the other girls stand a chance? Fans think not!

With four women still to arrive, do they stand a chance? (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“Send the rest home, she’s the one haha,” one viewer argued, while another added, “I agree.”

“Wow, very impressive of him to give her this beautiful necklace,” a third said.

However, as the world of reality TV often proves, anything could happen, so things are not over yet.

With the arrival of Delia, Suzanna, Gabbie and Rachel on the farm, other connections could still blossom.

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