Farmer Wants A Wife shock! Farmer Zac and Mieke’s secret connection revealed

Farmer Zac is being set up on Farmer Wants A Wife, but he’s got a secret connection to one woman!

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Apple farmer Zac met eight women on Tuesday’s episode and chose five of them to continue dating, and flight attendant Mieke, 22, was one of them.

She gave up a lot to be there, even quitting her job to join the Channel Seven show, which might be a bold move, if it wasn’t for one detail.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Mieke reveals that she actually has a connection to Zac and has seen him before, though they’ve never properly spoken.

In a twist of fate, Mieke actually grew up on a sheep farm around the corner from Zac’s apple farm in the Adelaide Hills, and she even knows his sister!

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A secret connection between Farmer Zac and Mieke has emerged. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“My mum actually sent me his profile, and everything just felt like it was meant to be,” she tells us.

“I was over in Melbourne working when mum sent it to me, and I was like, ‘Why not, let’s give it a crack’.”

Mieke says she didn’t shy away from their prior connection, telling us that the first thing she said to him was “long time no see”.

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“It definitely made it, I think, less awkward,” she says.

“That first interaction was definitely daunting because I had a little bit more to lose. Once we got that first interaction out of the way, I was like, I feel like really comfortable with you already.”

In scenes yet to play out on air, she reveals the other women discover their link and that she knows his sister, adding, “That was an interesting one for everyone to deal with.”

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So, does she think it gave her an advantage?

“I was like, this could really work in my favour, or alternatively, we’ve never spoken, we’re in the same community, so maybe there’s a reason that we haven’t spoken before, so maybe I won’t get chosen,” she tells us.

Mieke actually grew up around the corner from Zac’s farm – and knows his sister! (Credit: Channel Seven)

“So it was very 50-50, standing in that barrel room, I was like, I could very much be going home, and that would just really suck and like be really embarrassing, or this could be amazing, and I could go back to the farm and meet my person.”

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Thankfully for Mieke, she was chosen alongside four other women to join Zac back on the farm, and her upbringing might give her the upper hand as far as the farm life is concerned!

“I grew up with sheep and cows, so I think apples are a little bit easier. Definitely a lot cleaner than working with livestock,” she cheekily says.

But will she ultimately be the one to steal Zac’s heart? We will have to watch on and find out.

Farmer Wants A Wife airs on Mondays at 7pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm on Channel Seven.

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